White House officials addressed the anti-Israel protests taking place at universities across the country on Wednesday, saying President Biden believes in free speech, but when violent rhetoric and physical intimidation takes place, it must be called out.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked by a reporter during a briefing on Wednesday what the president thinks of how the administration at Columbia University in New York City has been handling the protests.
Je
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House Democrat called for Trump’s arrest but gives pass to his scandalous brother - April 24, 2024
- Biden makes sign of the cross during pro-abortion speech in Florida - April 24, 2024
- Johnson says calling National Guard on Columbia protests would be ‘appropriate’ if threats ‘not stopped’ - April 24, 2024