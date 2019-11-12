White House’s Mulvaney to sue over House impeachment subpoenas

White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Monday withdrew his request to join a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on whether witnesses must testify in the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying he would bring his own case, according to a court document.
