United States white inorganic pigment market poised for 6.5% CAGR growth (2024 to 2034), driven by construction and automotive sectors. Increasing use of white inorganic pigments in a wide range of products, including paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, plastics, cosmetics, paper, and inks fueling the growth of the market. Rising demand for white inorganic pigments from various end-users such as the construction, automotive, and personal care industry drives the growth of the market.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The white inorganic pigment market is estimated to be worth US$ 27.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 50.2 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2%.

White inorganic pigments are used in industrial coatings for metal substrates, machinery, equipment, appliances, and infrastructure to provide protective and functional properties while maintaining a visually appealing appearance. The automotive industry is a significant user of white inorganic pigments, primarily in coatings applied to vehicle exteriors, interiors, and components.

White pigments are employed in specialty coatings for specific applications such as aerospace, electronics, appliances, and specialty equipment. White inorganic pigments are used in decorative paints, textured coatings, and specialty finishes for artistic and creative applications.

White inorganic pigments find applications in various industrial coatings used for metal substrates, machinery, equipment, appliances, and infrastructure. White pigments play a vital role in the packaging industry, where they are widely utilized in materials such as plastics, paper, and cardboard for printing and labeling purposes.

The rise of e-commerce and the growth of the food and beverage sector have fueled significant demand for packaging materials, consequently driving the need for white inorganic pigments. A significant portion of white inorganic pigment consumption is attributed to the construction industry, especially in architectural coatings for various types of buildings, including residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

“The construction industry’s steady growth, coupled with the demand for superior coating solutions, is a significant driver propelling the growth of the white inorganic pigment market” – says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

From 2019 to 2023, the white inorganic pigment market expanded at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Based on product, the titanium dioxide segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2034.

The white inorganic pigment demand in China is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

In the United States, the white inorganic pigment industry is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The United Kingdom is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 and 2034.

The white inorganic pigment market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the market are focusing on boosting their production capacity to widen their global reach and garner significant market share. Several leading manufacturers are actively engaging in mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to augment their global presence and strengthen their position in the market.

In November 2022 – Cathay Industries unveiled plans for additional growth by establishing a new iron oxide pigment facility in Indonesia.

In March 2023- The Heubach Group unveiled its latest offering: the Automotive Styling Shades 2027 Trendbook, titled “Plan B for Planet A.” This release continues the tradition of Clariant’s BU Pigments, providing biennial color trend forecasts under the “Automotive Styling Shades Trendbook” series.

The Top Key Companies Profiled

Altana AG

BASF SE

Cathay Industries Group

Clariant International AG

Cristal

Ferro Corporation

Gharda Chemicals Limited

Heubach GmbH

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global white inorganic pigment market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the white inorganic pigment industry, the industry is segmented based on Product (Titanium Dioxide, Zinc Oxide, Aluminium Silicate, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Silicate, Silica, and Others) By Application (Paints and Coatings, Plastics, Printing Inks, Cosmetics, Others) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

White Inorganic Pigment Market – Key Segments

By Product:

Titanium Dioxide

Zinc Oxide

Aluminium Silicate

Calcium Carbonate

Calcium Silicate

Silica

Others

By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Printing Inks

Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

