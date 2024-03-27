White Lodging was named one of the 60 companies across the globe as a winner of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. The award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world, which is based on Gallup’s data across more than 2 million employees, 54 industries and 96 countries.

White Lodging was named one of the 60 companies across the globe as a winner of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. The award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world, which is based on Gallup’s data across more than 2 million employees, 54 industries and 96 countries.

Merrillville, Indiana, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White Lodging was named one of the 60 companies across the globe as a winner of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award. This is the fourth time White Lodging has earned the award and it currently employs more than 6,000 associates. White Lodging is the only U.S.-based hospitality company on this year’s list.

The award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world, which is based on Gallup’s data across more than 2 million employees, 54 industries and 96 countries. While only 33 percent of employees in the United States are engaged on average, seventy percent of employees at winning organizations like White Lodging are engaged.

“An engaged workplace is a thriving workplace,” said AJ Brow, Chief Human Resources Officer at White Lodging. “Our people-first approach has created an opportunity to improve our culture in line with our Associate Promise. This includes listening to our associates to learn how to get better, which among other items, has translated into the introduction of new associate benefits and an Associate Advocate Council, as well as the creation of a proprietary Career Journey platform that includes the tools, technology and resources to help internal career growth.”

“White Lodging’s commitment to creating environments where employees are listened to, valued and positioned to use their strengths every day is what sets it apart,” said Jon Clifton, Gallup Chief Executive Officer.

Gallup’s meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted. Its research shows that highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

For a complete list of award winners and more about the selection process, visit the winner page on Gallup.com.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award four times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

Attachments

White Lodging was named one of the 60 companies across the globe as a winner of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.

White Lodging was named one of the 60 companies across the globe as a winner of the 2024 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.

CONTACT: Mike Banas White Lodging 219-472-2861 [email protected]