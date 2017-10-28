SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) – About 300 white nationalists and neo-Nazis took to the streets of the small Tennessee city of Shelbyville on Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in the state, which sued the federal government over the issue earlier this year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- White nationalists stage anti-refugee protests in Tennessee - October 28, 2017
- Big role for U.S. at climate talks despite withdrawal from Paris deal - October 28, 2017
- Sacked Catalonia leader calls for opposition to Madrid’s rule - October 28, 2017