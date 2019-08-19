White New York police officer fired for deadly chokehold of Eric Garner

The New York Police Department on Monday fired the white officer who used a deadly chokehold on Eric Garner, an African American, while trying to arrest him in 2014 as Garner repeatedly said “I can’t breathe.”
