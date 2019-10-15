White River Bancshares Co. Earns $1.3 Million, or $1.36 Per Diluted Share, in the Third Quarter of 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.3 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company earned net income of $1.5 million, or $1.55 per diluted share.

In the first nine months of the year, net income increased 10.1% to $4.01 million, or $4.11 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $4.10 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2018. All financial results are unaudited.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Third quarter net income was $1.3 million, or $1.36 per diluted share.

Third quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) expanded by 20 basis points to 3.87% compared to the third quarter a year ago and contracted 10 basis points compared to the preceding quarter.

Net loans increased 9.5% to $551.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to September 30, 2018.

Total deposits increased 4.1% to $539.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to a year ago.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 9.8% to $107.9 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $98.3 million a year ago.

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2019 improved to 0.90% of total assets, from 1.60% a year ago.

Book value per diluted common share increased to $70.13 at September 30, 2019, from $62.70 a year ago.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.37% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.61% for the Bank at September 30, 2019.

“We generated solid net interest income for the third quarter, primarily driven by the expansion of our balance sheet,” said Gary Head, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we continued to strengthen our core funding mix with non-interest bearing deposits increasing almost 10% compared to a year ago. While our operating results were lower compared to the prior quarter, mainly due to writedowns on foreclosed assets, we expect to generate strong revenue for the remainder of the year.

“We implemented a multi-step growth process earlier this year by promoting and hiring key talent, and expanding our presence with a new branch in Rogers, Arkansas. This growth strategy was put in place to take advantage of the multi-billion dollar expansion projects and in-migration taking place around that market,” said Head. “Northwest Arkansas continues to be ranked one the fastest growing areas in the country, and we now have the team in place to take advantage of additional opportunities.”

Income Statement

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.87% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.97% in the preceding quarter, and a 20 basis point increase when compared to 3.67% in the third quarter of 2018. In the first nine months of 2019, the net interest margin improved 25 basis points to 3.94%, compared to 3.69% in the first nine months of 2018.

Third quarter net interest income increased by 8.9% to $6.1 million, from $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2018, and increased by 1.3% when compared to $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. Total interest income increased by 12.3% to $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2019 from $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2018 and increased by 23.0% compared to $8.0 million in the preceding quarter. Total interest expense increased by 23.4% to $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, from $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2018, and increased 8.0% compared to $1.9 million in the preceding quarter, primarily due to the increase in interest-bearing deposits. In the first nine months of 2019, net interest income increased 9.4% to $18.0 million, compared to $16.4 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Non-interest income was $621,919 in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $970,639 in the third quarter a year ago and $821,595 in the preceding quarter. The decrease during the current quarter was primarily due to losses on sales and writedowns of foreclosed assets in the amount of $526,944. In the first nine months of the year, non-interest income was $2.3 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first nine months of 2018.

Non-interest expense was $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $5.1 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $14.9 million, compared to $14.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased by 5.2% to $660.3 million at September 30, 2019, from $627.9 million at September 30, 2018, and increased nominally compared to $655.9 million at June 30, 2019. Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $17.3 million at September 30, 2019 from $44.4 million a year ago. Investment securities increased to $55.9 million at September 30, 2019 from $51.3 million a year ago.

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses, increased 9.5% to $551.2 million at quarter-end, compared to $503.5 million a year ago, and increased 3.0% compared to $535.3 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased 4.1% to $539.6 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $518.3 million a year ago and increased modestly compared to $539.0 million at June 30, 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits increased 9.8% to $108.0 million at September 30, 2019 from $98.3 million a year ago, and interest-bearing deposits increased 2.8% to $431.7 million at quarter-end from $420.0 million a year ago.

FHLB advances decreased to $27.6 million at September 30, 2019 from $33.0 million at September 30, 2018. Notes payable decreased to $11.6 million at September 30, 2019 from $12.2 million a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity increased 11.7% to $68.3 million at September 30, 2019 from $61.1 million at September 30, 2018 and increased 2.2% when compared to $66.8 million at June 30, 2019. Book value per diluted common share increased to $70.13 at September 30, 2019 from $62.70 at September 30, 2018 and $68.52 at June 30, 2019.

Credit Quality

Due to net recoveries and the continued health of the loan portfolio, the Company had no provision for loan losses in both the current quarter and the preceding quarter. Net loan recoveries were $13,738 in the third quarter of 2019, compared with recoveries of $37,499 in the second quarter of 2019 and net loan charge-offs of $2,834 in the third quarter a year ago.

Nonperforming loans totaled $129,111 at September 30, 2019, compared to $128,634 at September 30, 2018. Nonperforming assets decreased to $5.9 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $6.3 million at June 30, 2019 and $10.0 million at September 30, 2018. Total non-performing assets improved to 0.90% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.97% of total assets three months earlier and 1.60% a year earlier.

The allowance for loan losses was $7.0 million, or 1.25% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.3 million, or 1.43% of total loans, at September 30, 2018.

Capital

The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.61%, Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 13.16%, Tier 1 capital ratio of 13.16% and Total capital ratio of 14.37%, at September 30, 2019.

About White River Bancshares Company

White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas. Both are headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers and Brinkley, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market in December 2018.

About the Region

White River Bancshares Company is located in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 UNAUDITED September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,033,866 $ 26,921,777 $ 43,084,096 Federal funds sold 214,047 49,920 1,264,703 Total cash and cash equivalents 17,247,913 26,971,697 44,348,799 Investment securities 55,937,666 56,491,454 51,249,295 Loans held for sale 1,562,200 1,910,237 1,083,004 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 551,184,762 535,276,253 503,506,673 Premises and equipment, net 18,821,452 19,186,933 8,334,998 Foreclosed assets held for sale 5,804,185 6,331,228 9,893,440 Accrued interest receivable 2,465,854 2,369,594 2,384,546 Deferred income taxes 2,226,003 2,058,613 2,224,063 Other investments 2,797,885 2,779,585 2,726,885 Other assets 2,210,704 2,567,363 2,108,783 $ 660,258,624 $ 655,942,957 $ 627,860,486 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand deposits – non-interest bearing $ 107,892,361 $ 108,136,610 $ 98,278,558 – interest bearing 139,110,640 136,078,594 133,232,192 Savings deposits 13,110,144 13,569,006 11,777,521 Time deposits – under $250M 162,730,976 163,753,062 174,667,750 – $250M and over 116,737,980 117,425,097 100,310,520 Total deposits 539,582,101 538,962,369 518,266,541 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27,572,634 25,173,016 32,968,811 Note payable 11,643,475 11,793,120 12,229,403 Accrued interest payable 781,770 726,945 578,510 Other liabilities 12,367,698 12,474,372 2,679,813 Total liabilities 591,947,678 589,129,822 566,723,078 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 9,763 9,763 9,613 Surplus 87,562,406 87,420,115 86,971,084 Accumulated deficit (19,430,581 ) (20,760,386 ) (24,369,183 ) Treasury stock, at cost (112,732 ) (50,824 ) (49,888 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 282,090 194,467 (1,424,218 ) Total stockholders’ equity 68,310,946 66,813,135 61,137,408 $ 660,258,624 $ 655,942,957 $ 627,860,486

WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 For the Three Months Ended UNAUDITED September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,768,738 $ 7,544,769 $ 6,789,483 Investment securities 347,434 358,304 305,880 Federal funds sold and other 79,507 56,882 202,888 Total interest income 8,195,679 7,959,955 7,298,251 Interest expense: Deposits 1,797,879 1,630,369 1,356,452 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 146,602 156,632 184,362 Note payable 147,018 147,296 154,409 Federal funds purchased and other 705 2,951 – Total interest expense 2,092,204 1,937,248 1,695,223 Net interest income 6,103,475 6,022,707 5,603,028 Provision for loan losses – – – Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,103,475 6,022,707 5,603,028 Non-interest income: Service charges and fees on deposits 184,032 163,127 207,588 Wealth management fee income 456,522 434,754 459,445 Secondary market fee income 287,084 250,271 160,608 Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets (526,944 ) (181,382 ) – Other 221,225 154,825 142,998 Total non-interest income 621,919 821,595 970,639 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,431,056 3,289,366 3,091,417 Occupancy and equipment 582,957 598,348 550,629 Data processing 319,184 291,728 299,838 Marketing and business development 132,424 175,625 107,727 Professional services 182,403 321,401 373,960 Other 288,570 370,760 345,334 Total non-interest expense 4,936,594 5,047,228 4,768,905 Income before income taxes 1,788,800 1,797,074 1,804,762 Income tax provision 458,995 283,154 471,458 Net income $ 1,329,805 $ 1,513,920 $ 1,333,304 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.36 $ 1.55 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.36 $ 1.55 $ 1.39

White River Bancshares Company Selected Financial Data Three Months Ended

UNAUDITED September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Selected Financial Condition Data: End of Period Balances Assets $ 660,258,624 $ 655,942,957 $ 627,860,486 Investment Securities 55,937,666 56,491,454 51,249,295 Loans, gross 559,770,307 544,196,098 511,896,594 Allowance for Loan Losses 7,023,345 7,009,607 7,306,917 Deposits 539,582,101 538,962,369 518,266,541 FHLB Advances 27,572,634 25,173,016 32,968,811 Note Payable 11,673,475 11,793,120 12,229,403 Common Shareholders’ Equity 68,310,946 66,813,135 61,137,408 Selected Financial Condition Data: Average Balances Assets $ 657,501,382 $ 642,050,388 $ 629,243,904 Earning Assets 625,176,901 609,106,052 605,610,938 Investment Securities 56,478,503 55,549,672 50,014,233 Loans, gross 552,356,254 540,960,725 511,624,455 Deposits 540,308,694 524,810,894 516,227,353 FHLB Advances 24,138,234 26,536,920 36,399,654 Note Payable 11,688,777 11,830,581 12,267,811 Common Shareholders’ Equity 67,424,620 65,248,213 60,555,078 Selected Operating Results: Interest Income $ 8,195,679 $ 7,959,955 $ 7,298,251 Interest Expense 2,092,204 1,937,248 1,695,223 Net Interest Income 6,103,475 6,022,707 5,603,028 Provision for Loan Losses – – – Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 6,103,475 6,022,707 5,603,028 Noninterest Income 621,919 821,595 970,639 Noninterest Expense 4,936,594 5,047,228 4,768,905 Income Before Income Taxes 1,788,800 1,797,074 1,804,762 Income Tax Provision 458,995 283,154 471,458 Net Income $ 1,329,805 $ 1,513,920 $ 1,333,304 Basic Net Income per Common Share $ 1.36 $ 1.55 $ 1.39 Diluted Net Income per Common Share 1.36 1.55 1.39 Dividends Paid per Common Share – – – Book Value Per Common Share 70.13 68.52 62.70 Book Value Per Common Share-Diluted 70.13 68.52 62.70 Common Shares Outstanding 974,127 975,065 975,077 Diluted Common Shares Outstanding 974,127 975,065 975,077 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 975,014 975,070 961,870 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 975,014 975,810 961,870 Selected Ratios: Return on Average Assets 0.80 % 0.95 % 0.84 % Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 7.82 % 9.31 % 8.74 % Average Common Shareholders’ Equity to Average Assets 10.25 % 10.16 % 9.62 % Net Interest Margin 3.87 % 3.97 % 3.67 % Efficiency 73.40 % 73.74 % 72.55 % Selected Asset Quality: Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs $ (13,738 ) $ (37,499 ) $ 2,834 Classified Assets 6,194,407 6,613,712 10,199,612 Nonperforming Loans 129,111 – 128,634 Nonperforming Assets 5,933,296 6,331,228 10,022,074 Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.03 % Total Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets 0.02 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Total Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.90 % 0.97 % 1.60 %

