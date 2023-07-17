FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), (the “Company”) the holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.79 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. In the immediate prior quarter, the Company earned $340,000, or $0.34 per diluted share. In the first six months of 2023, net income was $1.12 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $2.86 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022. All financial results are unaudited.
“Our second quarter results are a reflection of strength in our loan growth, capital levels and credit quality metrics,” said Gary Head, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The strategic expansions of our brand in Harrison, Jonesboro, and the Northwest Arkansas bilingual community through Banco Sí are paying dividends to our balance sheet -literally- contributing to 21.7% loan growth and 14.2% deposit growth year over year. These results were especially rewarding given the current high-rate environment. The unprecedented rise in funding costs impacted our operating results for the quarter, but we believe our new market locations will continue to have meaningful contributions to our earnings in the years ahead as we continue reaching new customers.”
“We have been very deliberate in our deposit gathering strategies, and entered these new markets in 2022 with the goal of building out our deposit base to fund new loan activity,” said Scott Sandlin, Chief Strategy Officer. “While rising rates have driven customers to higher yielding deposit accounts, demand and non-interest-bearing deposits remained strong at 27.4% of total deposits and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts represented 35.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023. In addition, we are focused on strengthening our loan to deposit ratio, which was 97% at June 30, 2023. New customer relationships are fueling loan and deposit growth and we expect that to continue as we grow into our new market locations.”
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Second quarter net income was $779,000, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to $1.79 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
- Second quarter net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.02%, compared to 3.87% in the second quarter a year ago.
- The Company recorded a $225,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2022.
- Net loans increased 21.7% to $863.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $709.3 million at June 30, 2022.
- Nonperforming assets totaled $93,000, or 0.01% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $185,000, or 0.02% of total assets, at June 30, 2022.
- Total deposits increased 14.2% to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $778.1 million a year ago.
- Core deposits (demand and non-interest-bearing, and savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts) represent 62.8% of total deposits at June 30, 2023.
- The Bank’s uninsured deposits totaled approximately 30.4% of total deposits at June 30, 2023, unchanged compared to March 31, 2023.
- Available borrowing capacity totaled $364.8 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $325.1 million at March 31, 2023.
- Total risk-based capital ratio was 12.74% and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.03% for the Bank at June 30, 2023.
- Tangible book value per common share was $74.36 at June 30, 2023, compared to $76.40 a year ago.
Income Statement
“The rising cost of funds outpaced earning asset yields, resulting in net interest margin contraction during the second quarter,” said Brant Ward, President. The Company’s NIM was 3.02% in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.87% in the second quarter of 2022, and 3.16% in the first quarter of 2023. In the first six months of 2023, the NIM was 3.10%, compared to 3.72% in the first six months of 2022.
Net interest income was $7.4 million, compared to $8.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Total interest income increased 37.5% to $12.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Largely due to the increase in deposit costs, total interest expense increased to $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, from $869,000 in the second quarter of 2022. In the first six months of 2023, net interest income was $14.9 million, compared to $15.5 million in the first six months of 2022.
Noninterest income decreased 8.4% to $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Substantially lower secondary market fee income contributed to the decline during the second quarter of 2023. In the first six months of the year, noninterest income decreased 8.4% to $2.7 million, compared to $2.9 million in the first six months of 2022.
Noninterest expense increased 2.3% to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Costs associated with the three new markets contributed to the increase during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter a year ago. Full time equivalent employees increased to 203 at June 30, 2023, from 186 at June 30, 2022. In the first six months of the year, noninterest expense increased to $15.8 million, compared to $14.6 million in the first six months of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased 17.7% to a record $1.054 billion at June 30, 2023, from $896.1 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased 2.3% compared to $1.080 billion at March 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $32.3 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $50.6 million a year ago. Investment securities totaled $98.5 million at June 30, 2023, from $95.8 million a year ago.
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses, increased 21.7% to $863.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $709.3 million a year ago, and increased 2.9% compared to $838.9 million three months earlier.
Total deposits increased 14.2% to $888.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $778.1 million a year ago and decreased modestly compared to $890.8 million at March 31, 2023. Time deposits account for the majority of the deposit growth year-over-year.
FHLB advances increased to $38.0 million at June 30, 2023, from $10.9 million at June 30, 2022, and decreased substantially compared to $64.1 million at March 31, 2023. Total stockholders’ equity was $76.2 million at June 30, 2023, which was unchanged compared to June 30, 2022 and a modest decrease compared to $77.6 million at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share was $74.36 at June 30, 2023, from $76.40 at June 30, 2022, and $77.76 at March 31, 2023. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share at June 30, 2023 compared to a year ago was primarily due to a $1.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $84.58 at June 30, 2023.
Credit Quality
“Asset quality remains pristine, as we remain focused on adhering to conservative underwriting standards in all credit cycles,” said Jeff Maland, Chief Risk Officer.
Beginning January 1, 2023, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) methodology, which replaced the former “incurred loss” model for recognizing credit losses with an “expected loss” model. Utilizing CECL may have an impact on the Company’s allowance for credit losses going forward and may result in a lack of comparability between 2023 and 2022 quarterly periods.
The Company recorded a $225,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2023. This compared to a $150,000 provision in the first quarter of 2023, and no provision in the second quarter of 2022.
Nonperforming assets totaled $93,000, and represented only 0.01% of total assets at June 30, 2023, compared to $124,000, or 0.01% at March 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets totaled $185,000, or 0.02% of total assets a year ago.
The allowance for credit losses was $10.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $10.4 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $8.3 million, or 1.15% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Net loan recoveries were $12,000 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $66,000 in the first quarter of 2023, and net loan recoveries of $50,000 in the second quarter of 2022.
Capital
The Bank’s capital ratios continued to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” requirements, with a Total risk-based capital ratio estimate of 12.74%, Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.58%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.58% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.03%, at June 30, 2023.
Recent Developments
The Company launched a new market, Banco Sí, to focus on and serve the Hispanic and Latino community. This new market was formed as a division of Signature Bank of Arkansas during the third quarter of 2022, and its initial market location opened in downtown Rogers in a historic building at 114 S. 1st St. Banco Sí was launched to create economic growth and access to banking services, capital, and funds for small and midsize businesses in the Latino community.
During the first quarter of 2022, the Company opened its seventh market, located at 111 East Jackson Avenue in Jonesboro. This facility will serve as a temporary location for the market and marks the Company’s entry into Craighead County. According to the 2020 Census, Jonesboro had a population of 78,576 and is the fifth-largest city in Arkansas.
In the second quarter of 2022, the Company held its grand opening of the sixth market, Harrison, which had been operating in a temporary space for several months while the permanent space was under construction. The entry to Boone County was a new, but familiar market to the Company, as many of its shareholders reside in and around Harrison. According to the 2020 Census, Harrison had a population of 13,124.
About White River Bancshares Company
White River Bancshares Company is the single bank holding company for Signature Bank of Arkansas, headquartered in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Rogers, Brinkley, Harrison and Jonesboro, Arkansas. Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV), trades on the OTCQX® Best Market.
About the Region
White River Bancshares Company is headquartered in thriving Northwest Arkansas in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers MSA. The region is home to the corporate headquarters for Walmart Stores Inc, Sam’s Club, Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods, and J.B. Hunt Transport. Hundreds of other market-leading companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola and Rubbermaid maintain offices in the region in order to maintain their relationships with the locally-based Fortune 500 companies. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the state’s flagship public educational institution, The University of Arkansas and its Sam M. Walton College of Business. The region has seen significant growth in its medical and arts infrastructures with the continued expansion of Washington Regional Medical System, Northwest Medical System, Mercy Health System of Northwest Arkansas and Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest. Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Walton Arts Center have led the expansion of the arts. Northwest Arkansas has been repeatedly recognized in recent years as one of the best places to live in the country and remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing regions.
The Company has expanded into Northeast Arkansas, with new markets in Jonesboro and Harrison. Jonesboro, located in Craighead County, is a city located on Crowley’s Ridge in the northeastern corner of Arkansas. It is the home of Arkansas State University and the cultural and economic center of Northeast Arkansas. Jonesboro also houses the region’s hospital network. U.S. Steel Corp. announced in January 2022 that it would locate a new $3 billion steel factory in Northeast Arkansas in Osceola, a move expected to create 900 jobs with an average pay over $100,000 annually, making it the largest capital investment project in Arkansas history. Dubbed “Project Blueprint,” the steel mill began construction in early 2022. Harrison sits below Branson, Missouri, which is a family tourist destination and outdoor recreation, and is well known as an entertainment destination.
The Company currently operates two markets in Washington County, two markets in Benton County, two markets in Monroe County, one market in Boone County and one market in Craighead County.
The housing market in Washington and Benton counties remains robust. According to the Northwest Arkansas Board of Realtors, the average home in Washington County sold for $395,000, up 6.1% in May 2023, compared to a year ago, with an average of 94 days on the market. For Benton County, the average house sold for $458,000, up 12.0% from a year ago with an average of 99 days on the market.
Washington County’s population is projected to grow 5.96% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.12% during the same time frame. Benton County’s population is projected to grow 8.05% from 2023 through 2028, and median household income is projected to increase by 11.31%. Monroe County’s population is projected to decrease by 6.07% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 15.34%. Boone County’s population is projected to grow 1.66% from 2023 through 2028 and median household income is projected to increase by 13.62%. Craighead County’s population is projected to grow 4.40% from 2023 through 2028, and the median household income is projected to increase by 17.69%.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements about future events. These forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions of management of the Company and the Bank and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions or the negative of those terms. Our ability to predict results of future events and the actual effect of future plans or strategies are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those predicted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects or that could affect the outcome of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; the economic health of the local real estate market; general economic conditions; credit deterioration in our loan portfolio that would cause us to increase our allowance for loan losses; legislative or regulatory changes; technological developments; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of our loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products in our market areas; deposit flows and costs of capital; competition; retention and recruitment of qualified personnel; demand for financial services in our market areas; and changes in accounting principles, policies, and guidelines. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|June 30, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|32,325,899
|$
|87,179,713
|$
|50,573,165
|Investment securities
|98,506,257
|99,326,990
|95,838,246
|Loans held for sale
|1,590,000
|442,306
|850,823
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses
|863,509,798
|838,864,382
|709,314,619
|Premises and equipment, net
|29,790,308
|28,563,926
|28,190,083
|Foreclosed assets held for sale
|–
|–
|–
|Accrued interest receivable
|3,099,653
|2,796,623
|2,277,196
|Bank owned life insurance
|9,292,654
|9,212,698
|1,056,795
|Deferred income taxes
|4,987,791
|4,560,952
|3,725,608
|Other investments
|7,066,522
|7,071,458
|3,112,208
|Intangible assets, net
|2,121,458
|–
|–
|Other assets
|2,000,439
|1,584,678
|1,161,056
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,054,290,779
|$
|1,079,603,726
|$
|896,099,799
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand and non-interest-bearing
|$
|243,548,686
|$
|248,670,240
|$
|264,120,048
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|314,057,615
|323,723,058
|338,840,798
|Time deposits
|330,591,356
|318,408,077
|175,145,169
|Total deposits
|888,197,657
|890,801,375
|778,106,015
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|38,017,682
|64,102,204
|10,851,757
|Notes payable
|26,286,079
|25,420,217
|10,810,660
|Lease right-of-use liability
|16,707,291
|15,196,424
|15,687,243
|Reserve for losses on unfunded commitments
|1,558,000
|1,558,000
|1,558,000
|Accrued interest payable
|1,936,295
|1,605,248
|131,828
|Other liabilities
|5,384,308
|3,333,968
|2,728,121
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|978,087,312
|1,002,017,436
|819,873,624
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|10,084
|10,084
|10,039
|Surplus
|90,118,719
|89,901,337
|89,091,965
|Accumulated deficit
|(5,051,992
|)
|(4,832,876
|)
|(6,042,971
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(820,717
|)
|(711,145
|)
|(563,441
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(8,052,627
|)
|(6,781,110
|)
|(6,269,417
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|76,203,467
|77,586,290
|76,226,175
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|$
|1,054,290,779
|$
|1,079,603,726
|$
|896,099,799
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|$
|11,302,782
|$
|10,672,578
|$
|8,539,519
|Investment securities
|780,362
|628,537
|443,419
|Federal funds sold and other
|431,607
|276,739
|121,771
|Total interest income
|12,514,751
|11,577,854
|9,104,709
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|4,265,275
|2,966,252
|642,622
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|459,605
|697,577
|58,483
|Notes payable
|394,464
|396,260
|167,874
|Federal funds purchased and other
|–
|33,425
|–
|Total interest expense
|5,119,344
|4,093,514
|868,979
|NET INTERST INCOME
|7,395,407
|7,484,340
|8,235,730
|Provision for credit losses
|225,000
|150,000
|–
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|7,170,407
|7,334,340
|8,235,730
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees on deposits
|146,434
|151,043
|123,432
|Wealth management fee income
|638,436
|517,514
|632,367
|Secondary market fee income
|140,961
|66,773
|397,351
|Bank owned-life insurance income
|79,956
|78,374
|1,824
|Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets
|–
|–
|9,520
|Other non-interest income
|438,134
|415,366
|412,222
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|1,443,921
|1,229,070
|1,576,716
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and benefits
|4,494,027
|5,258,496
|4,933,794
|Occupancy and equipment
|950,581
|891,980
|815,223
|Data processing
|745,330
|658,111
|517,583
|Marketing and business development
|523,460
|473,709
|382,409
|Professional services
|479,291
|505,899
|420,007
|Other non-interest expense
|401,090
|382,016
|357,930
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|7,593,779
|8,170,211
|7,426,946
|Income before income taxes
|1,020,549
|393,199
|2,385,500
|Income tax provision
|242,019
|53,687
|600,433
|NET INCOME
|$
|778,530
|$
|339,512
|$
|1,785,067
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.79
|Diluted
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.79
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|2023
|2022
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including fees
|$
|21,975,360
|$
|16,322,221
|Investment securities
|1,408,899
|825,335
|Federal funds sold and other
|708,346
|147,790
|Total Interest Income
|24,092,605
|17,295,346
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|7,231,527
|1,303,588
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,157,182
|125,388
|Notes payable
|790,724
|335,748
|Federal funds purchased and other
|33,425
|–
|Total interest expense
|9,212,858
|1,764,724
|NET INTERST INCOME
|14,879,747
|15,530,622
|Provision for credit losses
|375,000
|–
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|14,504,747
|15,530,622
|NON-INTEREST INCOME
|Service charges and fees on deposits
|297,477
|253,546
|Wealth management fee income
|1,155,950
|1,257,293
|Secondary market fee income
|207,734
|799,600
|Bank owned life insurance income
|158,330
|3,726
|Loss on sales and write-downs of foreclosed assets
|–
|(151,480
|)
|Other non-interest income
|853,500
|754,470
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
|2,672,991
|2,917,155
|NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and benefits
|9,752,523
|9,573,242
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,842,561
|1,578,092
|Data processing
|1,403,441
|1,257,596
|Marketing and business development
|997,169
|672,102
|Professional services
|985,190
|885,154
|Other non-interest expense
|783,106
|669,024
|TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|15,763,990
|14,635,210
|Income before income taxes
|1,413,748
|3,812,567
|Income tax provision
|295,706
|952,639
|NET INCOME
|$
|1,118,042
|$
|2,859,928
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Basic
|$
|1.12
|$
|2.88
|Diluted
|$
|1.12
|$
|2.88
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|FOR THE PERIOD
|Net income
|$
|778,530
|$
|339,512
|$
|1,785,067
|Net income before taxes
|1,020,549
|393,199
|2,385,500
|Dividends declared per share
|1.00
|–
|1.00
|PERIOD END BALANCE
|Total assets
|$
|1,054,290,779
|$
|1,079,603,726
|$
|896,099,799
|Total investments
|98,506,257
|99,326,990
|95,838,246
|Total loans, net
|863,509,798
|838,864,382
|709,314,619
|Allowance for credit losses
|(10,608,962
|)
|(10,371,551
|)
|(8,284,983
|)
|Total deposits
|888,197,657
|890,801,375
|778,106,015
|Stockholders’ equity
|76,203,467
|77,586,290
|76,226,175
|RATIO ANALYSIS
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|0.30
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.81
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|3.94
|%
|1.79
|%
|9.28
|%
|Net loans/Deposits
|97.22
|%
|94.17
|%
|91.16
|%
|Total Shareholders’ Equity/Total assets
|7.23
|%
|7.19
|%
|8.51
|%
|Net loan losses/Total loans
|0.00
|%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.01
|%
|Uninsured deposits
|30.35
|%
|30.40
|%
|28.10
|%
|PER SHARE DATA
|Shares outstanding
|996,196
|997,784
|997,784
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|997,567
|997,784
|994,996
|Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|997,585
|999,211
|995,495
|Basic earnings
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.79
|Diluted earnings
|0.78
|0.34
|1.79
|Book value
|76.49
|77.76
|76.40
|Tangible book value
|74.36
|77.76
|76.40
|ASSET QUALITY
|Net (recoveries) charge-offs
|$
|(12,410
|)
|$
|(65,926
|)
|$
|(49,997
|)
|Classified assets
|1,687,091
|1,196,170
|484,483
|Nonperforming loans
|92,618
|123,922
|184,570
|Nonperforming assets
|92,618
|123,922
|184,570
|Total nonperforming loans/Total loans
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.03
|%
|Total nonperforming loans/Total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Total nonperforming assets/Total assets
|0.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/Total loans
|1.21
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.15
|%
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2023
|2023
|2022
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Federal funds sold and other
|$
|33,668,022
|$
|431,607
|5.14%
|$
|25,318,303
|$
|276,739
|4.43%
|$
|62,514,372
|$
|121,771
|0.78%
|Investment securities
|98,944,071
|780,362
|3.16%
|99,471,281
|628,537
|2.56%
|94,260,851
|443,419
|1.89%
|Loans receivable
|850,747,374
|11,302,782
|5.33%
|835,070,756
|10,672,578
|5.18%
|697,638,767
|8,539,519
|4.91%
|Total interest-earning assets
|983,359,467
|$
|12,514,751
|5.10%
|959,860,340
|$
|11,577,854
|4.89%
|854,413,990
|$
|9,104,709
|4.27%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|67,618,864
|60,146,467
|33,284,564
|Total assets
|$
|1,050,978,331
|$
|1,020,006,807
|$
|887,698,554
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|648,067,147
|$
|4,265,275
|2.64%
|$
|594,897,383
|$
|2,966,252
|2.02%
|$
|506,565,372
|$
|642,622
|0.51%
|FHLB advances and federal funds purchased
|40,650,920
|459,605
|4.53%
|65,884,599
|731,002
|4.50%
|10,879,395
|58,483
|2.16%
|Notes payable
|25,459,394
|394,464
|6.21%
|25,414,074
|396,260
|6.32%
|10,807,745
|167,874
|6.23%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|714,177,461
|$
|5,119,344
|2.88%
|686,196,056
|$
|4,093,514
|2.42%
|528,252,512
|$
|868,979
|0.66%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|257,452,327
|256,966,055
|282,310,314
|Total liabilities
|971,629,788
|943,162,111
|810,562,826
|Stockholders’ equity
|79,348,543
|76,844,696
|77,135,728
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,050,978,331
|$
|1,020,006,807
|$
|887,698,554
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|269,182,006
|$
|273,664,284
|$
|326,161,478
|Net interest spread
|$
|7,395,407
|2.23%
|$
|7,484,340
|2.47%
|$
|8,235,730
|3.61%
|Net interest margin
|3.02%
|3.16%
|3.87%
|WHITE RIVER BANCSHARES COMPANY
|INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Rate
|Interest-earning assets:
|Federal funds sold and other
|$
|29,516,229
|$
|708,346
|4.84%
|$
|56,691,768
|$
|147,790
|0.53%
|Investment securities
|96,991,956
|1,408,899
|2.93%
|90,422,018
|825,335
|1.84%
|Loans receivable
|842,952,320
|21,975,360
|5.26%
|693,829,458
|16,322,221
|4.74%
|Total interest-earning assets
|969,460,505
|$
|24,092,605
|5.01%
|840,943,244
|$
|17,295,346
|4.15%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|65,221,029
|33,687,594
|Total assets
|$
|1,034,681,534
|$
|874,630,838
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|621,531,238
|$
|7,231,527
|2.35%
|$
|504,926,819
|$
|1,303,588
|0.52%
|FHLB advances and federal funds purchased
|52,059,517
|1,157,182
|4.48%
|11,527,880
|125,388
|2.19%
|Notes payable
|25,436,859
|790,724
|6.27%
|10,804,509
|335,748
|6.27%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|699,027,614
|$
|9,179,433
|2.65%
|527,259,208
|$
|1,764,724
|0.67%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|256,505,906
|268,931,772
|Total liabilities
|955,533,520
|796,190,980
|Stockholders’ equity
|79,148,014
|78,439,858
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,034,681,534
|$
|874,630,838
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|270,432,891
|$
|313,684,036
|Net interest spread
|$
|14,913,172
|2.36%
|$
|15,530,622
|3.47%
|Net interest margin
|3.10%
|3.72%
