Los Alamos, NM, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Travel—an online travel journal—recently named White Rock, New Mexico, the “Happiest Small Town in America” in their 2024 rankings. Based on the criteria of a town with a population below 8,000, as well as low poverty, crime, and unemployment ratings, White Rock—located in Los Alamos County—received the highest score.

“With a rural feel and a close-knit community, White Rock is one of the happiest small towns in America, where the abundance of picturesque landscapes is great,” The Travel wrote in their article.

“We’re honored to have White Rock receive such high acclaim from The Travel, and we know the town is certainly deserving of the title,” Ellyn Felton, Marketing Specialist for Los Alamos County said. “With a friendly atmosphere, tons of trails through and around town, beautiful dark skies, and unique local businesses, White Rock is a gem among small towns across America.”

For those visiting White Rock, be sure to start your visit at the White Rock Visitor Center for maps and an overview of local activities. While in town, favorites of locals and visitors include:

Bandelier National Monument – A must-see destination for all history and anthropology lovers, Bandelier National Monument transports visitors back in time, where they can climb ladders and explore ancient Puebloan cliff dwellings. Additionally, with a variety of hiking trails, some even paved and ADA accessible, Bandelier is perfect for exploring the outdoors and viewing local wildlife.

Pig + Fig Café – Named in TravelAwaits’ list of 15 Best Small-Town Restaurants across the U.S. in 2021, Pig + Fig features delicious creations from Laura Crucet—award-winning chef and graduate of the globally-renowned Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France. Enjoy a variety of fresh-made dishes—many of which can be offered with vegan, gluten-free, or nut-free options—as well as local twists featuring New Mexico chile.

White Rock Overlook Park – Grab your camera and prepare for stunning shots at White Rock Overlook. With 270-degree views of the Rio Grande, running along the Jemez Mountains, you’ll have the chance to take in one-of-a-kind sunsets and explore trails on foot, horse, or bike, along the rim or down to the bottom of the canyon.

Extend your visit and explore nearby Los Alamos, New Mexico, famed as the former home of The Manhattan Project and J. Robert Oppenheimer. Located just 15 minutes away from White Rock, groundbreaking scientific discoveries occur to this day at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

To plan your visit or explore all there is to see and do in White Rock and Los Alamos, go to www.visitlosalamos.org.

