White Smile Global Completes Financial Audits That Will Lead to a Full Reporting Status With the Securities and Exchange Commission

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — White Smile Global, Inc. also known as Williamsville Sears Management Inc. (OTC Pink:WSML) (“WSML” or the “Company”) is pleased to update its shareholders on the progress made post change of control.

As planned the Company has completed the financial audits for year 2016 and 2017, along with the review for the first and second quarter of 2018. The Company is well on schedule with its plans to conclude an acquisition and move up to the OTCQB within the next 90 days.

The Company intends to file a Form 10 registration statement just as soon as possible with the Securities and Exchange Commission, becoming a full SEC reporting blank check company with the full purpose of acquiring an operational international company yet to be determined.

White Smile Global, Inc. officially is in the process of changing the name to Williamsville Sears Management Inc. and has moved the state of domicile from Nevada to Florida. Final documents are being filed in Nevada to close that corporation and the Florida Corporation has been established under the new name. This was needed to strategically align with the new management and control partners moving forward. The Company has notified FINRA of the proposed changes and are awaiting approval.

Egerton Forster, CEO and Chairman, stated, “Things are moving in a very acceptable pace. It is our intention to be fully reporting as soon as practical and move up to the OTCQB within the next 90 business days. We are grateful to our auditors for completing the audits expeditiously and this is putting us a step closer to the envisaged acquisition. Our shareholders can be assured that management intends on bringing only profitable revenue generating assets to the Company that will drive growth and enhance shareholder value.”

Forward-Looking Information:

Cautionary Note:

The statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made.

