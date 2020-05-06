Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Whitestone REIT Clarifies Time of Its Annual Shareholder Meeting to be Held May 14, 2020

Whitestone REIT Clarifies Time of Its Annual Shareholder Meeting to be Held May 14, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HOUSTON, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today clarified the time of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As previously stated in its Notice to Shareholders and proxy statement, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually at 10:00am Mountain Standard Time, which is 12:00pm Central Daylight Time on May 14, 2020.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed incorrectly stated a 10:00 am Central Daylight Time start time, and will not be updated to reflect this clarification. The cards may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. The Company encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the virtual Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed.

As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually this year due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and shareholders will now only be able to access the Annual Meeting remotely. To access the Annual Meeting and vote electronically during the meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WSR2020 and enter the control number included on your notice or proxy card (if you received a printed copy of the proxy materials). Shareholders may also vote before the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting www.proxyvote.com and using the control number on the notice or proxy card.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, shareholders are entitled to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting if they were shareholders as of the close of business on February 18, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker or nominee.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality “e-commerce resistant” neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone’s properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investors Contact:
Kevin Reed, Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.