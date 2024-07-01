Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took to social media to call out critics who say President Biden cannot win the swing state of Michigan.

“Anyone who claims I would say that we can’t win Michigan is full of shit,” Whitmer said in a post on X Monday. “Let’s go.”

The post comes after a Politico report Monday detailing a call between Michigan’s Democratic governor and Biden’s campaign, with Whitmer allegedly telling the president’s camp that her state could no

