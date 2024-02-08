Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday presented a $80.7 billion budget Wednesday that aims to boost education spending and deliver on her promise to provide students free education from preschool through community college.
The second-term Democratic governor unveiled her budget proposal in a joint session between the House and Senate appropriations committees. It follows a State of the State speech last month where Whitmer concentrated on initiatives such as free community colleg
