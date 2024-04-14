Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer remained silent on protesters recently chanting, “Death to America” at an anti-Israel protest in her home state, but did weigh in on whether President Biden’s handling of the war in the Middle East could cost him the battleground state in November.

“The state of Michigan is always going to be a close race, no matter what, under what scenario. I will share, though, as I’ve had conversations with people both in my Jewish

[Read Full story at source]