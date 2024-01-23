Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to urge state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates during her sixth State of the State speech on Wednesday.
Whitmer also prioritized community college access in her annual address last year. State lawmakers responded by temporarily lowering the minimum age for free tuition from 25 to 21 years old. The Democratic governor now wants to expand the program by removing all age requi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Tim Scott sets crowd alive with one-liner after Trump says he ‘must really hate’ Haley - January 23, 2024
- Democrats take aim at Trump after New Hampshire victory: ‘Same extreme agenda’ - January 23, 2024
- Ramaswamy blasts Haley after Trump’s New Hampshire win: ‘America first defeating America last’ - January 23, 2024