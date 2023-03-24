Documentary Premieres Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on UPtv and AspireTV

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Gaither Music Group, Arista/Legacy Recordings and The Estate of Whitney E. Houston release the long-awaited project I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston. The album features 15 tracks, including six never-before-released songs, showcasing Whitney’s deep love for gospel music, which profoundly influenced her life and career. The album is available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings.

The documentary TV special, hosted by GRAMMY-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, explores the steadfast faith that accompanied Whitney to stardom, from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs. It features unforgettable performances at the NAACP Image Awards, at the American Music Awards, and at Ebony’s 50th Anniversary TV special. I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV. The special will also be available on DVD.

The project showcases a voice that is unforgettable and enduring, transcending time and inspiring generations. With over 200 million records sold worldwide, Whitney remains one of the highest-selling artists in music history. Whitney also holds the distinction of being the only artist to have achieved seven consecutive number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, cementing her position as one of the most accomplished recording artists ever. In addition, her performance on the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher’s Wife elevated it to the best-selling gospel album of all time.

Paul Sizelove, President of Gaither Music Group, said: “Along with the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, we are thrilled to release I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston. This album celebrates Whitney’s deep roots in gospel music and showcases her incredible talent and passion for the genre. We hope that listeners will be moved and inspired by Whitney’s powerful performances and the timeless messages of faith and hope in these songs.”

Pat Houston, Executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, added: “Whitney Houston’s impact on the world of music is immeasurable, and her gospel roots were a significant part of her talent and legacy. We are thrilled to bring this project to her fans, old and new. It not only celebrates Whitney’s love for gospel music but also pays tribute to her unwavering faith and the comfort she found in her spirituality. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this incredible tribute to Whitney’s life and career.”

Included in the album are electrifying renditions of beloved gospel classics like “Jesus Loves Me” and “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” as well as breathtaking tracks like “He Can Use Me,” an astonishing live performance of “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “I Found a Wonderful Way,” and “Testimony” that are being released for the very first time as a part of this project. These recordings offer us a glimpse into the profound faith that fueled the voice that has inspired and influenced countless individuals worldwide.

Album Listing:

I Go to the Rock (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack) Jesus Loves Me (The Bodyguard Soundtrack) He Can Use Me – UNRELEASED TRACK Joy to the World (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack) Bridge Over Troubled Water (Whitney and CeCe Winans; VH1 Honors) – UNRELEASED TRACK Testimony – UNRELEASED TRACK I Look to You His Eye Is on the Sparrow (Sparkle soundtrack) Hold On, Help Is on the Way (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack) This Day (VH1 Honors) – UNRELEASED TRACK I Found a Wonderful Way – UNRELEASED TRACK Joy (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack) I Love the Lord (The Preacher’s Wife Soundtrack) He/I Believe– UNRELEASED TRACK

Documentary Track Listing:

I Go to the Rock – Whitney Houston featuring The Georgia Mass Choir, Saturday Night Live, 1996 Guide Me O Thou, Great Jehovah – Whitney Houston, The Arsenio Hall Show, 1990 This Day – Whitney Houston, VH1 Honors, 1995 Jesus Loves Me – Whitney Houston, Live in Santiago, Chile, 1994 Wonderful Counselor – Whitney, Cissy, & Gary Houston, American Music Awards, 1988 Hold Up the Light – Whitney Houston and BeBe & CeCe Winans, 21st NAACP Image Awards, 1989 Bridge Over Troubled Water – Whitney Houston and CeCe Winans, VH1 Honors, 1995 I Look to You – Whitney Houston, 2009 I Love the Lord – Whitney Houston featuring the Georgia Mass Choir, 50th Anniversary of Ebony Magazine TV Special, 1996 Joy to the World – Whitney Houston featuring the Georgia Mass Choir, 50th Anniversary of Ebony Magazine TV Special, 1996

About Gaither Music Group:

One of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group, in partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. These recordings, which encompass more than 177 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel and country genres; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill, Josh Turner, Tennessee Ernie Ford, The Isaacs, Brothers of the Heart and others. The brand has partnered with Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman and a host of acclaimed talents from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 40 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God’s Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, including He Touched Me and The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate. The company developed a strategic partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in 2008; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Universal Music Group and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company.

About Primary Wave Music:

The Home of Legends.

Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music including Sun Records, Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, Robby Krieger and Ray Manzarek (The Doors), Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Smokey Robinson, Whitney Houston, Burt Bacharach, Bing Crosby, Luther Vandross, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Charles, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, America, War, Gerry Goffin, Traveling Wilburys (Bob Dylan), Joey Ramone, Robbie Robertson, Teddy Pendergrass, Count Basie, Sly & The Family Stone, Boston, Alice Cooper, Paul Anka, Boy George and Culture Club, Allee Willis, Leon Russell, Paul Rodgers, Free, Toots & The Maytals, Steve Cropper, Martina McBride, Glenn Gould, Air Supply, Huey Lewis and the News, Jeff Porcaro (TOTO), Holly Knight, Jim Peterik, Alice In Chains, Godsmack, Disturbed, Devo, Donny Hathaway, George Merrill & Shannon Rubicam, Nicky Chinn, David Malloy, Even Stevens, Julian Casablancas (The Strokes), Noel Hogan (Cranberries), Dan Wilson, Mike Scott (Waterboys), Chris Isaak, KT Tunstall, Patrick Leonard, Sturken & Rogers, Gin Blossoms, Tom Whitlock, Steve Kipner, Matt Redman, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 800 Top 10 singles, and over 400 #1 hits. Throughout the company’s 16-year existence, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering, and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. Primary Wave has earned a stellar reputation for being forward thinking and re-introducing classic artists and their music into the modern marketplace as well as nurturing young talent to become legends themselves. This success is based upon our team of seasoned and creative executives collaboratively working together closely with our artists as partners. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry, but impact and influence culture.

www.PrimaryWave.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2db309ff-86bf-42ad-a815-fc1bf074252c

