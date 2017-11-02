Who Are Your Restaurant Stars? Don’t Forget to Nominate for the 2018 Restaurant Industry Awards

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Restaurants across the country still have time to apply for the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s (NRAEF) awards highlighting the stars of the restaurant industry. The awards recognize the restaurant industry’s impact on diversity, community service and hospitality in local communities across the country.

The awards include the Restaurant Neighbor Award, the Faces of Diversity Award and the Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality Award. The winners will be recognized at a gala awards dinner in Washington, D.C. during the National Restaurant Association’s Public Affairs Conference in April 2018.

“In an industry full of opportunity, we look forward to putting a spotlight on the individuals who make a difference every single day,” said Rob Gifford, Executive Vice President of the NRAEF. “We are so proud to honor our nominees and recognize how they’ve changed their communities for the better.”

Now in its 19th year, the Restaurant Neighbor Award, founded in partnership with American Express, honors restaurants and restaurateurs for their philanthropic efforts and dedication to their communities. Each year, three restaurants will receive $10,000 to support a charity or community project.

Now in its 10th year, the Faces of Diversity Awards partners with PepsiCo Foodservice to honor individuals in the restaurant industry who have achieved the American dream through hard work, dedication, and supporting others to do the same.

The Thad and Alice Eure Ambassador of Hospitality Award, sponsored by Ecolab, serves as the premier award for an individual who has shown extraordinary achievement and leadership in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Applicants and nominees have until November 17, 2017 to apply or nominate individuals for the restaurant industry awards. Visit ChooseRestaurant.org/awards to apply.

About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation:  As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org.

CONTACT: Jasmine Jones
National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation
202-315-4101
[email protected]
