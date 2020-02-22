The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the number of coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link, although the total number of cases outside China remains relatively small, its director general said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hubei’s medical supply situation improving, but shortages remain: official - February 22, 2020
- Ten new cases of coronavirus in Iran, one dead: health ministry - February 22, 2020
- WHO concerned about coronavirus cases with no clear epidemiological link - February 22, 2020