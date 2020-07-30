Breaking News
Who could have predicted this? Three life lessons for managing crisis communications

Denver, CO, July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s fair to say that no one saw coronavirus coming on New Year’s Day 2020. But a lot of years of monitoring gathering storm clouds as former television news journalists (and one former meteorologist) meant that by early February, M&C Communications was talking to its clients about crisis planning for COVID-19. By March, we were in full crisis communications mode, helping all our clients strategize and plan for a global business-altering event that felt like it came out of nowhere. A few months into this pandemic, and we’ve had a moment to think about the experiences that help us help our clients.

If you’re facing a crisis in your own business, think about these three steps:

When you see a crisis looming, get busy and prepare.

It seems like a simple enough statement, but all too often we want to just look away. It is completely normal. Things are usually going well right before a crisis. Who wants to think about potential problems? But taking the time to prepare and think through negative circumstances actually has a positive impact on how you feel when the crisis comes calling.

Taking action gives a sense of control that can lead to a feeling of peace.

When you are in a crisis, don’t overthink.

M&C founder and president Diane Mulligan remembers sitting in her NYC hotel room with her 7-year-old son and 60-something mother who had just had heart surgery as the planes hit the World Trade Center on 9/11. They had to prioritize the next steps immediately: get cash, get food, get out of Manhattan. Three steps, taken one at a time, gave psychological control over their lives, kept them moving, and helped them get somewhere safe.

Years of working in news prepared us to get up and move in a crisis.

Planning for the next steps is critical.

As soon as you get your current situation under control, start to plan the next steps. What happens next? How can I prepare? How can I rebuild trust with my audience?

Look ahead to tomorrow, next week, next month.

Life is full of crises and coronavirus won’t be our last. It is during the worst times that we also see the best of humanity. It will be hard. It will make you cry. It may even devastate you, but in the end, how it impacts you is your choice. Feel it, hate it, scream at the situation and then get to work: bring in a team to help craft a solid crisis communications plan that protects your business and your brand.

Look to tomorrow. Look for the good in this world and plan for better days. Know that you are not alone, plan and prepare, and remember that this, too, shall pass.

