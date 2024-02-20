New York Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over former President Trump’s contentious civil fraud trial, is a longtime judge who once pursued a career in music, drove a yellow taxi and still authors an alumni newsletter about his high school.

Engoron was born in Queens, New York, in the late 1940s before his family moved to Long Island, where he attended The Wheatley School, a public high school in Old Westbury, New York. Engoron was active at the school, running tr

