The Republican candidate for New York’s vacated 3rd Congressional District, Mazi Melesa Pilip, seemed locked in a tight race with former Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi ahead of Tuesday’s special election, but she came up short against the longtime Democrat politician.
“She’s a unique candidate,” New York-based Republican election attorney Joseph Burns said of Pilip in an interview with Fox News Digital. “She certainly hasn’t been in the public eye
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Billionaire-fueled Rockefeller fund coordinated climate lawsuits with Dem state AG: internal documents - February 14, 2024
- New Biden environmental regulations ‘failed’ small businesses, top House Republican says - February 14, 2024
- Who is Mazi Pilip, the ‘unique’ GOP candidate who failed to secure Santos’ House seat - February 14, 2024