Dr. Kevin O’Connor, President Biden’s physician, has been mostly out of the public’s view despite first overseeing Biden’s health care in 2009 and building what has been described as a cozy relationship with the Biden family over the last 15 years.
“I have never had a better commander than Joe Biden,” O’Connor said in a rare profile interview with his alma mater, New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine, when Biden served as vice president. &#
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Vulnerable Dem meets with group that supports ‘halting’ deportation, employs reps with anti-police views - July 10, 2024
- Top House lawmakers demand federal probe into US nonprofit linked to Hamas operative - July 10, 2024
- Democrats in Congress mostly resist calling for Biden to drop out despite private concerns: reports - July 10, 2024