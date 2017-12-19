DAKAR (Reuters) – U.N. investigators Zaida Catalan and Michael Sharp were on familiar ground when they sat down with local leaders in central Congo in March to discuss a widening seven-month-old conflict in the area.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- South Korea says any delay in military drills depends on North Korea’s behavior - December 20, 2017
- Crews battling California wildfire make headway in third day of fair weather - December 19, 2017
- Who killed U.N. experts in Congo? Confidential prosecutor’s file offers clues - December 19, 2017