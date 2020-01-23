The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it was “a bit too early” to declare a new coronavirus a global health emergency as China put millions of people on lockdown amid an outbreak that has killed 18 people and infected more than 630.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- WHO says ‘bit too early’ to declare coronavirus a global emergency - January 23, 2020
- Gilead assessing potential use of Ebola drug as China virus treatment - January 23, 2020
- The latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond - January 23, 2020