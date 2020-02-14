WHO says joint China mission to start coronavirus investigations this weekend

A World Health Organization-led joint mission with China will start its outbreak investigation work this weekend and will focus on how the new coronavirus is spreading and the severity of the disease, the WHO’s director said on Friday.
