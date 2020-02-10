WHO team heads for China as coronavirus toll hit daily record

An advance team of international experts led by the World Health Organization (WHO) has left for Beijing to help investigate China’s coronavirus epidemic, which authorities said on Monday had now claimed 908 lives on the mainland.
