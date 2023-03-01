Plant-Based, Gluten-Free Cookie Dough Bar Brand Adds Tasty Addition to its Popular Snack Bar Line

Whoa Dough Oatmeal Cookie Dough Bar Whoa Dough’s Newest Flavor: Oatmeal Cookie Dough

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whoa Dough, the maker of a delicious line of plant-based, on-the-go cookie dough bars, is expanding its successful gluten-free snack line with the launch of its newest flavor– Oatmeal Cookie Dough. The highly anticipated flavor will debut at Expo West at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from March 7- 11, 2023, at Booth # N2201.

“The inspiration for Whoa Dough’s Oatmeal Cookie Dough flavor comes from my own childhood memories of freshly baked oatmeal cookies, a beloved favorite of mine and now my young sons,” said Todd Goldstein, founder of Whoa Dough. “We’ve perfectly captured the classic taste of a sweet and savory oatmeal cookie– but with a healthier twist! We’re proud that only all-natural ingredients, such as gluten-free whole-grain oats, brown sugar, and chickpea flour, are used to craft our better-for-you snack bars, and we’re excited for our new and returning customers to try it!”

A growing fan favorite in the vegan and gluten-free space, Whoa Dough Cookie Dough bars are made with no artificial ingredients. They are lower in calories than most comparable snacks (between 140 – 170 calories per serving), with 4 -5 grams of protein, 5 grams of fat, and less than 10 grams of sugar. Best of all, they taste just like homemade cookie dough. Whoa Dough is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan, Dairy-Free, Soy-Free, Egg-Free, OU Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The bars contain several allergy-friendly ingredients, like whole-grain oat flour and chickpea flour. Whoa Dough cookie dough bars have a shelf-life of six months and can be eaten at room temperature or chilled.

Whoa Dough bars were invented by Goldstein, whose family was looking for tasty but healthier gluten-free snacks for his two young sons, who are both gluten-intolerant, along with Goldstein. The family sought a great snack that they could all enjoy. After multiple tries to make the tastiest bar possible, Whoa Dough has become the healthier option for many with dietary restrictions.

Whoa Dough’s Oatmeal Cookie Dough bar is the perfect addition to the brand’s six other flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Sugar, Sprinkle Sugar, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, and Brownie Batter. The brand also offers a variety pack.

The brand has established well-known retail partnerships with companies such as American Airlines, Central Market, Giant Eagle, Heinen’s Fine Foods, Tops, Woodman’s Markets, World Market, Mother’s Market, Water Way, Gopuff, Bunny James, Woodman’s, Festival Foods, and others.

Whoa Dough Oatmeal Cookie Dough bars are 150 calories and contain 3 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat.

For more information, visit https://www.whoadough.com/ .

A bout Whoa Dough

Whoa Dough is a cookie dough company on a mission to bring more snack happiness to the world. Sweet, right? Whoa Dough was launched in 2020 by one smart cookie who, along with his sons, had been diagnosed with gluten intolerance. But what began as a bummer became a big idea that took cookie dough where it had never been before. Today, Whoa Dough is home to wildly craveable cookie dough snack bars that are certified gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and egg-free. Plus, each dough-licious bar contains 4–5g of protein, less than 10g of sugar, and 100% plant-based ingredients. Whoa. Just, whoa.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Debbie Koke, Publicist

Orca Communications

debbie.koke@orcapr.com