The Board-Certified Plastic Surgeon Will Present the Structural Breast Lift Approach in Revisional Surgery, Facelift Under Local Anesthesia, and Skin Tightening This August

CHICAGO, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. John Q. Cook, founder and medical director of Whole Beauty® Institute, is a highly recognized plastic surgeon and Castle Connolly Top Doctor offering advanced medical aesthetics and aesthetic plastic surgery in Chicago’s Gold Coast and Winnetka in the North Shore. He will be welcomed as a speaker and moderator at the second annual Multispecialty Aesthetic Conference (MAC) that will run over the course of three and half days from Aug. 2 to 5, 2023, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Cook will be speaking on three cosmetic surgery-related topics:

The Structural Breast Lift Technique: Its Role in Implant Revision Surgery (Friday, Aug. 4, 2:00 PM – 2:15 PM, Room: SALON 3_4)

Invasive And Non-Invasive Options for Skin Tightening and Contour Improvement (Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, 5:30 PM – 5:45 PM, Room: SALON 3_4)

10 Tips for Face Lift Under Local Anesthesia (Saturday, Aug. 5, 4:00 PM – 4:15 PM, Room: SALON 3_4)

He is also scheduled to moderate various discussion panels during the conference.

The 2023 MAC event, which is designed by medical professionals for medical professionals, is organized by the Multispecialty Foundation. The forum is set to include four concurrent meeting tracks made up of a surgical track, a less invasive track, a rhinoplasty track, and a blepharoplasty track, along with a practice management and marketing track. The exhibit hall will feature live demonstrations and provide an opportunity for attendees to advance their clinical skills while fostering meaningful conversations, and ultimately enhancing patient care.

Dr. Cook, voted a Castle Connolly Top Doctor for more than 10 consecutive years, has more than two decades of experience in advanced cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments. His surgical philosophy is rooted in naturalism to refine, rejuvenate, and restore the unique natural identity of his patients.

His development of the structural breast lift technique provides innovative solutions to common issues associated with traditional breast lift techniques. His approach to facial cosmetic surgery allows the majority of his patients to have a facelift under local anesthesia which greatly improves the pre-op and recovery experience. He also specializes in several surgical and non-surgical options for skin tightening.

To learn more about different techniques involved in plastic surgery, contact Chicago's Whole Beauty® Institute.