Breaking News
Home / Top News / Whole Biome Announces Corporate Name Change to Pendulum Therapeutics

Whole Biome Announces Corporate Name Change to Pendulum Therapeutics

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whole Biome, an evidence-based microbiome company, announced today that it is changing its corporate name to Pendulum Therapeutics. The name change reflects the company’s broader commitment to redefining medicine and developing solutions that impact human health through microbiome interventions.

“We are very excited about the new corporate brand which more clearly expresses our strategic vision,” said Pendulum CEO Colleen Cutcliffe. “We love the name Pendulum because it represents our company’s unique approach of joining the precision of science with the harmony of nature.” 

The corporate name change is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company’s products and services.

For more information and a look at the new brand, visit Pendulum’s corporate website at www.Pendulum.co.

About Pendulum Therapeutics
Pendulum Therapeutics is an evidence-based microbiome company that is revolutionizing medicine by developing novel medical probiotics, which target specific health conditions and provide the body the ability to naturally restore and improve one’s health. The company has built a proprietary microbiome discovery platform and development approach that are enabling the identification of underlying microbiome mechanisms of action. This allows the company to develop a range of microbiome interventions for a variety of conditions, starting with metabolic diseases, to help improve patient health and wellbeing. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., Pendulum Therapeutics is comprised of seasoned executives and a team with deep microbiology, biochemistry, computational, clinical and commercialization expertise. For more information, please visit www.Pendulum.co.

Contact:
Katie Ringer Nelson, Director, Marketing
Email: [email protected] 
Cell: 732-547-2464

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.