Whole Genome and Exome Sequencing Markets, 2022 by Research, Clinical, Direct to Consumer, and AgriBio including Test Price and Volume Forecasts with Executive and Consultant Guides

Key Topics Covered:

i. Whole Genome Sequencing Market – Strategic Situation Analysis

ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 Whole Genome Sequencing Definition In This Report

1.1.1 Exome Sequencing

1.1.2 Direct to Consumer

1.1.3 Pathogens and Tumors

1.1.4 Germline and Somatic

1.2 The Genomics Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Volumes

1.3.2 Prices

1.3.3 Revenue Market Size

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing – Perspective

1.4.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for laboratory testing

1.5 Sizing the Genome – Not What You Think

1.5.1 Cost, Price and Genome Size, Pricing Practice

2. Market Overview

2.1 Market Participants Play Different Roles

2.1.1 Instrument Manufacturer

2.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric

2.1.3 Independent lab national/regional

2.1.4 Independent lab analytical

2.1.5 Public National/regional lab

2.1.6 Hospital lab

2.1.7 Physician lab

2.1.8 DTC Lab

2.1.9 Sequencing Labs

2.1.10 Audit body

2.2 Whole Genome Sequencing -Markets, Examples and Discussion

2.2.1 Direct to Consumer – Two Approaches

2.2.1.1 The New Age of Medical Information

2.2.1.2 Dangers in DTC-WGS – Health Costs and Regulation

2.2.1.3 Newborn and Prenatal – A Brave New World

2.2.1.4 DTC – How Many Segments?

2.2.2 Research Markets

2.2.2.1 Research Funding and Capital Expense

2.2.2.2 WGS Datasets Preferred

2.2.2.3 Existing research repurposed

2.2.2.4 Organism Wide Market

2.2.2.5 Service Suppliers Respond

2.2.3 Clinical – Understanding Germline and Somatic

2.2.3.1 Somatic – Chasing Mutations and Pharmacogenomics

2.2.4 Pathogen Testing

2.2.4.1 The Hepatitis C Story

2.2.4.2 Will the Microbiology Department Disappear?

2.2.5 AgriBio – Big Business

2.2.5.1 GMO is Here to Stay

2.2.5.2 WGS Benefits and Risks

2.2.5.3 The New Agriculture

2.3 Industry Structure

2.3.1 Hospital’s Testing Share

2.3.2 Economies of Scale

2.3.3 Instrument Manufacturer Role

2.3.4 Healthcare Industry Impacts – Still Struggling

2.3.4.1 Can the Healthcare Industry Adapt?

2.3.4.2 Genetic Counselling as an Industry

2.3.4.3 WGES Adoption and Cannibalization

2.3.4.4 The Meaning of Grail

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

2.4.1 Roche Molecular Diagnostics

2.4.2 Illumina

2.4.3 Grail

2.4.4 Complete Genomics – BGI

2.4.5 Qiagen

2.4.6 GE Global Research

2.4.7 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

2.4.8 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

2.4.9 Genomic Health

2.4.10 Pacific Biosciences

2.4.11 Siemens Healthcare

2.4.12 23 and Me

2.4.13 Ancestry.com

2.4.14 Bio-Rad

2.4.15 Thermo Fisher

2.4.16 Fabric Genomics

2.4.17 Centogene

2.4.18 Gene by Gene Ltd

2.4.19 Veritas Genetics

2.4.20 Dante Labs

2.4.21 Guardiome

2.4.22 Sure Genomics

2.4.23 Novogene

2.4.24 Helix

2.4.25 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

2.4.26 Sequencing.com

2.4.27 Omega Bioservices

2.4.28 ORIG3N

2.4.29 Human Longevity, Inc.

2.4.30 Invitae

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Diagnostic Factors

3.1.2 Interpreting the Code Otherwise.

3.1.3 Changes in Agriculture.

3.1.4 Fertility Technology Comes of Age

3.1.5 Pathogen Challenges

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Increased Competition Lowers Price

3.2.2 Lower Costs.

3.2.3 Healthcare Cost Concerns Curtail Growth.

3.2.4 Wellness has a downside

3.2.5 GMO Opposition Movement

3.3 Sequencing Instrumentation

3.3.1 Instrumentation Tenacity.

3.3.2 Declining Cost of Instruments Changes Industry Structure.

3.3.3 LISTING of CURRENT INSTRUMENT SPECIFICATIONS.

3.3.4 Long Reads – Further Segmentation.

3.3.5 Linked Reads.

3.3.6 New Sequencing Technologies

4. WGES Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments – Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

4.2 Future goal in UK is for every cancer patient to have his or her whole genome sequenced

4.3 Human Longevity Launches Whole Genome Product, MassMutual Partnerships

4.4 Influence of Whole Genome Sequencing growing

4.5 Rady Children’s and Edico Genome Extend WGS Collaboration

4.6 $1500 to sequence newborns in China

4.7 Newborns to Get Whole Genome Sequencing

4.8 Eurofins Acquiring PerkinElmer’s NTD Laboratory Services Business

4.9 Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

4.10 AstraZeneca taps gene pioneer Venter for huge drug-hunting sweep

4.11 The Cooper Companies’ Women’s Health Care Unit Acquires Genesis Genetics

4.12 Research Validates Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis for Aneuploidy (PGD-A)

4.13 New Investments in Ancestry.com to Boost DNA Business

4.14 GHO Capital Announces Acquisition of DNA Diagnostics Center

4.15 PerkinElmer Launches Clinical Whole Genome Sequencing Services

4.16 WGS and AI help clinicians scale precision oncology

4.17 Veritas Genetics Buys Curoverse

4.18 Dante Labs Partners With Amazon UK for Special 349 Whole Genome Sequencing

4.19 Toolbox Genomics Launches Personalized Wellness App in Sequencing.com’s Revolutionary App Market

4.20 CDC invests in WGS to help states respond to infectious disease threats

4.21 Factory contamination of medical device likely source of M. chimaera infection in patients in multiple countries

4.22 IBM Watson impresses in WGS brain tumour analysis

4.23 OneOme, Genome.One Partner to Offer Genetic Risk, PGx Service in Australia

4.24 WGS aids in Salmonella outbreak control

4.25 CombiMatrix In Merger Agreement with Invitae to be Acquired for $33 Million in Invitae Common Stock

4.53 Lifecode Receives CAP Accreditation, Discloses Funding

4.55 23andMe Gets FDA Clearance to Market Bloom Syndrome Carrier Test

4.60 Agena Bioscience Launches Smaller Format MassArray

4.62 The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics Publishes Special Article

4.71 BioReference Laboratories, Inc. Launches an Advanced Tumor Sequencing Program

4.76 New Aussie Firm Life Letters Launches Carrier, PGx Testing for Consumers

4.88 T2 Biosystems Inks $8.5M Lyme Disease Dx Deal with Canon US Life Sciences

4.89 Floragenex, Sedia Biosciences Merge

4.90 Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Assurex Health

4.91 Berry Genomics Seeks Public Listing in China Via Reverse Merger

4.92 Athletigen sees genetic testing as part of athletic training

4.93 AncestryDNA sees huge growth in demand for genetic testing

4.93 Phosphorus Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding to Build a Clinical Genomics Network . 233

4.94 NeoGenomics Q1 Revenues Jump on Genetic Test Volume Growth

4.95 Nevada Population Health Study to Offer Free 23andMe Genetic Tests to Community

4.96 Danaher to buy Cepheid in $4 billion deal to expand in diagnostics

5. Country Market Sizes – North America

6. Country Markets – Europe

7. Country Markets – Asia Pacific

8. Country Markets – Latin America, Africa & The Middle East

9. Global Market Summary

10. Vision of the Future of Whole Genome Sequencing

Appendices

I. United States Medicare System: January 2016 laboratory Fees Schedule – National Limit and Midpoint

II Methodology

II.1 Authors

