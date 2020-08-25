Wholesale Voice Carrier Market to hit USD 45 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major wholesale voice carrier market participants include Alepo, AT & T, BCE Nexxia Corporation, Bharti Airtel, BICS SA, BT Group, CenturyLink, China Telecommunications Corporation, CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited, Deutsche Telekom and some others.

Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on wholesale voice carrier market which estimates the global market valuation for wholesale voice carrier will cross US$ 45 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for large capacity telephony services across enterprises engaged in communication business is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

The growing demand to provide uninterrupted and premium quality communication services across businesses is expected to support wholesale voice carrier market growth. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic situation, enterprises are emphasizing on different communication channels; thus, the companies are adopting sophisticated voice communication services from wholesale service providers. This facilitates enterprises with premium quality and extensive voice communication capability. The advanced capabilities to prevent frauds and provide fine quality voice services and international connectivity are enabling the adoption of wholesale services.

The interconnect billing service segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 10% from 2020 to 2026. The demand for interconnect billing services across well-established enterprises including telecom companies has increased exponentially. The companies leverage interconnect billing services to unify the pricing and invoicing processes in accordance with call detail records. The interconnect billing services also help companies to accumulate, bill, and track both national and international carriers to provide effective auditing capabilities.

The owned network transmission segment held a major share of the wholesale voice carrier market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2026. Majority of the companies leverage their own enterprise infrastructures for voice communication services. Wholesale voice service providers offer their comprehensive service offerings over the existing infrastructure. This enables companies to communicate geographically dispersed counterparts using communication services transferred through their own infrastructure. This also provides companies with a unique platform to monitor overall service consumption and invoicing processes.

The adoption of VoIP technology solutions across business enterprises is expected to grow exponentially from 2020 to 2026. The telecommunication and communication service providers are adopting VoIP technology to deliver improved quality and cost-effective telephony services to customers. In addition, with the penetration of 5G network services and increased data transmission rates, the demand for VoIP-based wholesale voice services across corporates has increased exponentially. Companies with IP-based infrastructure majorly leverage VoIP technology services to improve service quality.

North America is expected to hold nearly 20% share of the wholesale voice carrier market by 2026. The presence of prominent enterprises, such as Alepo, AT&T, and Verint, is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive adoption of VoIP services in the U.S. is expected to fuel the wholesale voice carrier market growth. As per the statistics from California Public Utilities Commission 2019, California had over 8.2 million VoIP wired connections in December 2017 compared to 5.8 million traditional telephone subscribers.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on development of advanced fraud management solutions. The increase in frauds over voice calling services is driving the demand from enterprises for fraud management solutions over wholesale voice carrier. For instance, in July 2019, Telefonica International Wholesale Services launched an in-house fraud management solution, Tuku Web. It detects and prevents potentially fraudulent activities from incoming and outgoing voice streams. This launch helped the company to provide secure wholesale voice services to enterprise customers.

Some major findings of the wholesale voice carrier market report include:

The enterprise-wide demand for personalized and superior communication services across geographically dispersed locations is supporting technology development in the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the wholesale voice carrier market due to increased adoption of VoIP services and advanced billing solutions.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on the development of advanced fraud management and interconnect billing solutions and services, such as the Voice Transport and Termination portfolio offered by Tata Communication.

Major players operating in the Wholesale Voice Carrier market are IDT Corporation, TATA Communications, Verint, Inc., and Bharti Airtel Ltd., amongst others.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Wholesale Voice Carrier Industry Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3.1. Global outlook

3.3.2. Regional outlook

3.3.2.1. North America

3.3.2.2. Europe

3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.3.2.4. Latin America

3.3.2.5. Middle East & Africa

3.3.3. Industry value chain

3.3.3.1. Wholesale voice carrier providers

3.3.3.2. Marketing & distribution channel

3.3.4. Competitive landscape

3.3.4.1. Strategy

3.3.4.2. Distribution network

3.3.4.3. Business growth

3.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5. Technological & innovation landscape

3.5.1. Direct Inward Dialing (DID) numbers

3.5.2. Commercialization of 5G technologies

3.6. Regulatory landscape

3.6.1. Global

3.6.1.1. International Telecommunication Union

3.6.1.2. 3GPP

3.6.2. North America

3.6.2.1. Federal Communications Commission (U.S.)

3.6.2.2. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (U.S)

3.6.3. Europe

3.6.3.1. European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) Radio Equipment Directive (2014/53/EU)

3.6.3.2. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR, EU)

3.6.4. Asia Pacific

3.6.4.1. Radiocommunications Act 1992 (Australia)

3.6.4.2. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)

3.6.5. Latin America

3.6.5.1. Public Telecommunications Policy (Decree 4733/2003, Brazil)

3.6.5.2. Brazilian Telecommunications Model (LGT)

3.6.6. MEA

3.6.6.1. Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) under ECA

3.6.6.2. Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA, UAE)

3.7. Industry impact forces

3.7.1. Growth drivers

3.7.1.1. Rising trends of VoIP based call services

3.7.1.2. Decreasing inter-carrier mobile termination rates

3.7.1.3. Increasing penetration of LTE networks

3.7.1.4. Surging proliferation of smartphones and VoIP devices

3.7.1.5. Bundling of value-added services with voice termination

3.7.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1. Increasing cases of fraudulent voice traffic

3.7.2.2. Growing shift of consumers from voice to data

3.8. Growth potential analysis

3.9. Porter’s analysis

3.9.1. Threat of new entrants

3.9.2. Threat of substitutes

3.9.3. Bargaining power of buyer

3.9.4. Bargaining power of supplier

3.9.5. Industry rivalry

3.10. PESTEL analysis

