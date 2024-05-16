Candidates debate when they have to debate.

That’s why Donald Trump didn’t during the primaries.

That’s why Joe Biden, battling abysmal poll numbers, surprised everyone yesterday by agreeing to two debates.

And why Trump, who’s been demanding a side-by-side comparison – he had even floated debating on my show – immediately accepted.

BIDEN’S TEAM IS AFRAID TO ‘LET HIM LOOSE’: LUCY CALDWELL

With a speed that raised questions about whether it w

[Read Full story at source]