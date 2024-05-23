It’s been 40 years since a Republican nominee has carried New York state in a presidential election.
You have to go back to President Ronald Reagan, who won the state as part of his landslide re-election victory in 1984.
But it appears former President Trump is hoping to end the GOP’s losing streak.
“We’re coming to the Bronx,” the former president touted on social media on the eve of his Wednesday campaign event in the New York City borough,
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Why Donald Trump is headed to the Bronx, the bluest part of blue state New York - May 23, 2024
- Supreme Court upholds GOP-drawn voting map in South Carolina gerrymandering case - May 23, 2024
- Experts question RFK Jr.’s sudden ‘bizarre’ medical claims that include brain worms, mercury poisoning - May 23, 2024