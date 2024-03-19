It is unclear if Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and several dozen other lawmakers are channeling The Animals’ frontman Eric Burdon.
However, they certainly share the same sentiments. Congress is not a very fun place to be anymore, and that is why lawmakers are skipping out early, retiring even before their term completes next January.
A reporter asked Buck about what “frustrated” him on Capitol Hill and what made working there so “difficult.”
HO
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Disarming defendants awaiting trial is constitutional, federal appeals court rules - March 19, 2024
- Why members of Congress decide they ‘gotta get out of this place’ - March 19, 2024
- Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro reports to prison in Miami - March 19, 2024