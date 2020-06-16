Why NEXT Trucking is as essential as ever during a pandemic

El Segundo, California, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Handling the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for many companies, as they scramble to keep things as business as usual as possible. So many limitations swept through the world in a short amount of time, leaving companies in situations that could jeopardize the bottom line. NEXT Trucking was never immune to that, but they quickly figured out that for them to survive, they needed to provide essential services for their clients.

Within just a few weeks, NEXT Trucking rolled out a plan that made sense for so many companies they have worked with for a long time. In short, it was a flexible supply chain that could be customized for every cup for out there, make sure that they were taken care of in the most efficient way possible.

A focus on the essential services

NEXT is well known for offering several essential services, specializing in dredge, FTS services, and transloading. Tens of thousands of truck drivers rely on NEXT to received work from different types of shippers out there. To keep things going, shippers needed assurance that the same type of reliability would be there.

Already dealing with a very streamlined process, so many new moving parts popped up during the pandemic. Getting on the same page with the best workers meant shippers could feel confident that they would be no delay.

Solving problems during a fluid situation

An entire world is learning about new restrictions and challenges during the pandemic. That means that a plan put together even a week ago might not work exactly the same now, and this will continue to be an issue until a vaccine is developed to control the coronavirus.

The scramble was on right away for NEXT Trucking to develop a solution for so many existing companies that have used them for years. The next step was dedicating a team that focused on staying ahead of changes and being proactive about new solutions. It would be naïve and reckless of the company to rely on simply what has worked in the past, as the world is much different now.

One focus that the company put on problem-solving was pushing for data sharing throughout the entire supply chain. Not only does this give companies more transparency, but it is much quicker to find answers on what is delaying the process. The faster answers are found, the easier it is to fix everything else.

Some companies need to speed up the shipping process during this time, while others are looking for a storage solution that makes the most sense. These needs are usually not necessary, so reducing that stress is a great selling point for companies that want to continue working together.

Handling cybersecurity during this time

With so much scrambling going on with companies, the last thing they want to deal with is any type of issues with cybersecurity. NEXT Trucking has dedicated time and resources to ensuring that cybersecurity can fight off any attacks coming in. It is an issue that no one wants to have to deal with it at any time, but just another hoop to jump through during this time.

Smaller companies that compete with NEXT Trucking might not be able to invest as much into fighting off some security threats. They only seem to be picking up as companies are seen as very vulnerable during this time, so staying on top of that aspect is important for the company as well.

A brighter future

No matter how someone spends it, this is definitely a challenging time for companies everywhere. As a leader in shipping opportunities worldwide, NEXT Trucking is doing what they can to ensure that their clients have the same type of help they always rely on.