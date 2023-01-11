Henry Jan Introduces America’s First Super App That Empowers Users to Manage Every Part of Life or Business in One Place, All While Creating a Better Online Community

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Henry Jan , philanthropic entrepreneur, has recently launched Vezbi, America’s first community-driven Super App designed to empower users to access and organize every part of their digital world in one streamlined, community-driven application. The Super App distinguishes itself from others by rejecting the mainstream use of algorithms, anonymity, and data selling, as part of Jan’s effort to improve the online landscape based on values of full transparency and accountability. Vezbi brings business owners, individuals, and communities together in one do-it-all app where they can manage everything related to business, social, and personal life.

“The Internet has proven a powerful tool, but it is a technology still in its adolescents that needs better accountability and a more evolved perspective,” says Henry Jan, the creator of Vezbi. “I created Vezbi on a foundation of ‘altruistic egoism,’ or the idea that the individual’s ‘self interest’ can actually be harnessed to improve the lives of all.”

After six years of research and development, founder Henry Jan introduces Vezbi as part of an ongoing mission to establish an improved mobile-only online environment and experience that transforms communities and small businesses for the better. Jan understood, after following the increasing popularity of the Super Apps available in Southeast Asia, that these powerful platforms are the way of the future. Super Apps are designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life into one streamlined application.

For businesses and organizations, Vezbi creates a centralized place to connect with consumers and vendors while managing various aspects of operations, providing an essential multi-functionality that is missing from current digital platforms. Whereas many apps provide multiple features, Vezbi integrates all of the daily necessities, in addition to hosting micro apps (mini-programs each developed to manage a particular task exceptionally well, such as promoting a business, planning events, and more). For a fraction of the cost of developing an original app, businesses and organizations can utilize micro apps to find and connect with their audience inside the larger Vezbi community.

In addition to further perfecting the art of the Super App, founder Jan intends to use Vezbi as a springboard for giving back. The brand’s recent launch of Project Seva introduced an equity donation and partnership program for qualifying nonprofits.

