When you strip away the hype, blather and speculation surrounding Thursday’s presidential debate, the core narrative is this: Can Joe Biden get it done?
In other words, can the 81-year-old president, beset by doubts about his stamina and sharpness, be sufficiently cogent and aggressive in a way that transforms the campaign narrative?
But I would suggest that may be the wrong question.
There’s no way that the president, if he doesn’t wander into the curtains, doesn’t turn
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)