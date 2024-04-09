Donald Trump told me he wanted to devise an abortion compromise that would “make everyone happy.”

I said I didn’t think that was possible.

But he didn’t dispute a New York Times report that he was talking to advisers about banning the procedure after 16 weeks, soon modified in another interview to 15 weeks.

Instead, in an early morning video yesterday, Trump tried to take a stand that didn’t make anyone unhappy. That’s because he embraced the status quo.

