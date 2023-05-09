In Collaboration with Parent Company, Publishers Clearing House, Wide Open Media Group Refreshes their Portfolio of Websites and Hires New Editor

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wide Open Media Group , a modern media company with a portfolio of websites focused on the Heartland, is proud to announce the relaunch of one of its premier titles. Wide Open Spaces will provide captivating content about the great outdoors, fostering a community that shares a deep love and respect for all nature has to offer. With a new design and revitalized mission, the site will continue to be a place that shares knowledge, tips, and is an inclusive respite for all looking to enjoy the outdoors.

Rachael Schultz has been named Editorial Director for Wide Open Spaces, where she will oversee content operations for the outlet. Rachael joins Wide Open Media Group from Insider, where she served as a Health Editor for the outlet’s health, fitness and outdoor verticals. Prior to her stint at Insider, Rachael held editorial positions at Hearst Digital Media, Shape Magazine and various freelance engagements.

“As a media company that focuses on embracing and amplifying the collective American identity, I’m thrilled to join the Wide Open Media team, and to work with Publishers Clearing House,” said Rachael Schultz. “Both companies have excelled in identifying passion points that people can truly bond over. I am excited to support Wide Open Media in connecting values-driven consumers across the country with high-quality entertainment that continually brings them joy.”

Wide Open Media Group is a division of Publishers Clearing House (PCH) , a leading digital entertainment and commerce destination for millions of U.S. consumers. All three of Wide Open Media’s sites offer breaking news, interviews, original features, and more:

Wide Open Spaces is dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle, covering topics from camping, hiking, and fishing to the best gear and latest news on conservation policy.

is dedicated to the outdoor lifestyle, covering topics from camping, hiking, and fishing to the best gear and latest news on conservation policy. Wide Open Country celebrates the best in country music and entertainment, with news and reviews of major artists and up-and-coming stars.

celebrates the best in country music and entertainment, with news and reviews of major artists and up-and-coming stars. FanBuzz provides breaking news, highlights and features from one sports fan to another.

“This is an exciting time of growth for the Wide Open Media brand,” Bill Masterson, President of Publishers Clearing House Media, says. “All three properties are designed to provide our readers with high-quality content that is informative and entertaining. We believe that these destinations will be a valuable resource for our readers, and we look forward to continuing to expand Wide Open Media across the country.”

About Wide Open Media

Wide Open Media Group is a modern media company that embraces and celebrates the American spirit: It’s life, not lifestyle. Under the helm of Publishers Clearing House (PCH), our house of brands connects engaged audiences with content deeply rooted in their passions and curiosities.

About Publishers Clearing House

Publishers Clearing House is a leading direct-to-consumer entertainment, commerce, and marketing company that has put consumer engagement and loyalty at the center of its client solutions for more than 60 years. The company is famous for its Prize Patrol, which surprises winners on their doorsteps while TV cameras are rolling with oversized checks in amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to big “Win Forever” prizes valued at more than $10,000,000. PCH reaches more than 70% of all US households and is one of the only premium digital publishers to combine first-party user data with purchase data to help marketers and brands connect directly with their precise audiences. PCH’s headquarters is in Jericho, NY, with additional offices in Portland (ME), Austin, and New York City. Learn more at pchmedia.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tilus

Broadsheet Communications for Publishers Clearing House

michael@broadsheetcomms.com