SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WideOrbit, the market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced that Toni Coonce has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. In addition to serving as CRO, Toni will continue in her role as Executive Vice President of Sales, managing all revenue and coordinating between clients and Managing Directors across all verticals.

Toni joined WideOrbit in 2006 as a TV Account Executive, rising through the ranks to become Director of TV Sales in 2016, Vice President of TV Sales in 2018, and most recently, EVP of Sales in 2021. Prior to WideOrbit, Toni held a variety of positions with Marketron. Toni has proven herself as an exceptional sales executive, working with many of WideOrbit’s largest clients.

“Toni’s strong leadership skills, hard work and dedication make a huge, positive impact on WideOrbit,” said Eric Mathewson, WideOrbit Founder and CEO. “Those attributes, combined with her consistent ability to forge strong relationships with clients, make her promotion to Chief Revenue officer both well-earned and well deserved.”

In addition to her responsibilities at WideOrbit, Toni serves on the board of the International Radio and Television Society Foundation (IRTS), which is dedicated to building future leaders and increasing diversity in the media industry. Toni also supports and participates with TVB’s NEXT Women program. Underwritten by WideOrbit, the program helps identify, prepare and advocate for women in the local broadcast television industry as they aspire to leadership roles.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate across teams and verticals within WideOrbit,” said Coonce. “My focus will remain on sales, on growing revenue, and most importantly, on nurturing the client relationships that are at the heart of everything we do.”

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. WideOrbit is the system of record for more than $37 billion in advertising spend annually. Say Hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. Doing more business in an evolving media landscape means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That’s why so many industry leaders – including NBCUniversal, Fox, Paramount, AMC Networks, Univision, Gray, and Sinclair – have partnered with us since 1999.

WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23cd33db-f3a2-4e02-aa21-b409ec7b5180