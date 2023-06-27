Accelerating efficiencies, reducing costs, and maximizing revenue for broadcast stations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WideOrbit, a market leader in broadcast TV and radio inventory and revenue workflow management, today announced the latest release of WO Traffic, the company’s flagship broadcast media ad traffic operations platform. Already the solid foundation from which US local TV and radio broadcasters manage, execute, and scale ad traffic, WO Traffic v23.0 introduces key benefits to stations and station groups, helping generate new revenue, reduce costs, and improve efficiency with enhanced spot-level order validation, streamlined material approvals, the convenience of multi-select for mass import of Material Instructions, and more.

WideOrbit remains committed to investing in its core product and working closely with customers to deliver benefits that positively impact their operations, improving existing processes and finding innovative ways to help media companies navigate a rapidly changing industry landscape. The newest release of WO Traffic introduces significant improvements to the user experience, streamlining workflows to improve efficiency and productivity.

“We have received some great features from WideOrbit upgrades in the past but the benefits of WO Traffic v23.0 are some of the best we’ve seen,” said Pam Friesen, Traffic Manager at Griffin Media. “Our manual effort for displaced spots alone has been cut by half the time. Traffic and Sales are both very excited to work with the new features.”

“WideOrbit is committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products,” says Susie Hedrick, WideOrbit President and Managing Director, Traffic Systems. “Each of the enhancements introduced in WO Traffic v23.0 work together to deliver benefits such as improved workflow efficiency and ease of use, helping our customers accomplish more in less time.”

Highlights of WO Traffic v23.0 benefits include:

Orders+: Major enhancements include a new look, additional functions, and the ability to multi-select single Orders to quickly create an Orders+ Group

Major enhancements include a new look, additional functions, and the ability to multi-select single Orders to quickly create an Orders+ Group Property Add to Profile: New options to add a Property more easily to Advertisers, Agencies, Credit Profiles and Contacts

New options to add a Property more easily to Advertisers, Agencies, Credit Profiles and Contacts Format Details Report: A new report that brings together Format Instance Details across days, Properties and Channels, with an efficiency tool for working with many formats across Properties at once

A new report that brings together Format Instance Details across days, Properties and Channels, with an efficiency tool for working with many formats across Properties at once Zoom: Frequently requested by clients, a new Zoom option provides a user-controlled option to increase the entire application size, including fonts and grids

Frequently requested by clients, a new Zoom option provides a user-controlled option to increase the entire application size, including fonts and grids Order Validation: Now expanded to support validation rules for Spot-level values

Now expanded to support validation rules for Spot-level values Material Approval reimagined : Streamlined Material Approval workflow, including an enhanced Status tab on Materials

: Streamlined Material Approval workflow, including an enhanced Status tab on Materials Electronic Materials: The ability to multi-select and mass import Electronic Materials, creating many in a single action

The ability to multi-select and mass import Electronic Materials, creating many in a single action Political Type: A new Political Type field offers a centralized way to identify political advertising on Advertisers and Orders, with a reporting tool in Revenue, Pacing, and Spot Details

Clients can realize further benefits from the following additional enhancements to WO Traffic v23.0: An added process to receive and view lift impressions for ads not replaced on a stream when using WO Traffic’s Addressable Ad Replacement; Digital Orders enhancements; new Placer conflict and override tools for managing oversell of bookends; an optional process at log finalization for creating up to 7 days of automation-ready playlist files for use in the event of an emergency; an Electronic Material Instructions Trial tool that allows users without a license to “test drive” the module by creating their own simple Electronic Material Instructions records and importing them.

WO Traffic v23.0 is now available for general release. Please contact WideOrbit for more information on how to upgrade your existing version or to learn more about WO Traffic.

For a detailed demonstration of new features and enhancements available with WO Traffic v23.0, please request a recording of our recent webinar, One Platform, Multiple Solutions: What’s New in WO Traffic v23.0.

About WideOrbit

WideOrbit helps media companies do more business by making it easier to buy and sell advertising. Say hello to a Wider World with WideOrbit, the one platform that ties everything together, from pitch to payment. In a rapidly evolving media landscape, doing more business means doing less paper-chasing, less chair-swiveling, and less data re-re-entry. Only WideOrbit brings a Wider-World approach, providing the broader capabilities, bigger insights, and better connections that media companies need. That’s why so many industry leaders – including E.W. Scripps, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, Gray Television, TEGNA, Graham Media Group, and Audacy – have partnered with us.

In February 2023, WideOrbit became a part of Lumine Group, a Canadian listed company which in turn is a part of the Constellation Software Inc. (CSI) ecosystem, a multi-billion-dollar global public company. WideOrbit is headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide. Learn more at wideorbit.com.

