Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WidePoint Awarded New Contract for TEM Services from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

WidePoint Awarded New Contract for TEM Services from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FAIRFAX, Va., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that the company secured a new contract from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (Virginia ABC) to provide the agency with Telecom Expense Management (TEM) services. The contract term is for one year, contains four additional one-year renewal periods, and has a total contract value of approximately $1.2 million. 

Virginia ABC and its nearly 4,000 employees serve the Commonwealth of Virginia as an independent political subdivision. Virginia ABC is one of 11 public safety agencies working with the Secretariat of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

“Virginia ABC is a leading revenue producer for the Commonwealth and a source of future growth for Virginia, WidePoint’s home state,” said Jin Kang, WidePoint’s president and CEO. “It is encouraging to see that an innovative organization such as Virginia ABC is not letting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic impede its vision for enhanced accountability and inventory management. As government agencies across the country look for ways to save money and save jobs, Virginia ABC is leading the way, and WidePoint is providing the telecom and mobile management solutions that deliver meaningful results.”

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations, Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
949-574-3860, [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.