Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / WidePoint Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

WidePoint Sets First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

FAIRFAX, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

WidePoint management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (844) 407-9500
International number: (862) 298-0850

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.   

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 28, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 34584

About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, managed mobility services, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Investor Relations:
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.