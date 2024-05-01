New Variety 12-pack Features Hefe, Widberry Hefe, Apricot Hefe and Imperial Hefe

PORTLAND, Ore., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Widmer Brothers Brewing (“ Widmer Brothers ”), brewers of The Original American Hefeweizen, and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is launching a new Hefe Variety 12 Pack, showcasing a wide range of delicious wheat beer style brews.

As creators of the American Wheat Beer style, Widmer Brothers has always been a leader in showcasing how wheat can add more to your favorite pint. The new Hefe Variety Pack includes the brewery’s flagship Hefe along with Imperial Hefe, Widberry Hefe, and Apricot Hefe–expanding the Hefe brand family for the first time since the launch of Imperial Hefe last year.

Hefe: When Hefe was first brewed in 1986, the Widmer Brothers knew they had something very special on their hands. From the floral notes of citrus to the naturally cloudy body and refreshing finish, Hefe was unlike anything they’d ever tasted before. What they didn’t know was that this golden, yet cloudy brew would become an international staple of craft brewing and forever known as America’s Original Hefeweizen. 4.9% ABV.

Imperial Hefe is a bigger version of The Original American Hefeweizen, boasting both a big ABV of 8.0% and prominent tropical hop notes that live up to the legacy of the Widmer Brothers' flagship brew. Imperial Hefe is a great example of balance: a bold wheat beer that remains smooth, delicious, and elegant. 8.0% ABV.

Widberry Hefe is produced with the plump, sweet, and delicious flavors of juicy blackberries that are lovingly combined with our signature wheat beer to capture the true taste of summer in a can. Refreshingly smooth and fruity, Widberry Hefe creates a unique drinking experience that can only come from that magical place where the berries live and grow. 4.9% ABV.

Apricot Hefe: Apricot Hefe was first introduced as Velvet Summer, the brewery's summer seasonal in 2023. This fan-favorite, now available year-round in the variety pack, is a version of Hefe brewed with sun-kissed apricots, unlocking a refreshingly fruity, bright and juicy flavor profile perfect for any time of year. 4.9% ABV.

“When Hefe was first brewed, the Widmer Brothers knew they had something special. Fast forward nearly 40 years to today and Hefe is still bringing beer drinkers together and receiving accolades,” said Kaylen Gibbens, Widmer Brothers Brewmaster. “The Hefe Variety Pack pays homage to the original by featuring curated renditions of the classic style’s most flavorful and delightful variations. It also adds a contemporary twist, highlighting the versatility of wheat beer and bringing a modernized flair to the timeless brew.”

Available across the Pacific Northwest in major retail outlets, the crowd-pleasing Hefe Variety Pack has something for everyone, offering the classics as well as modern spins on the beers you know and love. Age 21+. Always drink responsibly.

About Widmer Brothers Brewing

In 1984, Kurt and Rob Widmer quit their jobs to follow a lifelong passion for making great beer that could be shared with friends and family. From the very first pitcher, the Widmer Brothers sought to make beer that’s easy to enjoy and perfect for sipping on the back porch or wherever life takes you. A lot has changed since then, but the truth that started it all remains – great beer brings people together. Widmer Brothers is proud to be celebrating its 40th Anniversary in 2024 and looks forward to many more decades of delicious brews.

For further information about Widmer Brothers Brewing, please visit https://www.widmerbrothers.com/ and follow @widmerbrothers.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Widmer Brothers Media:

Kendall Coffee, [email protected], (925) 818 – 9367

Tilray Brands Media:

Berrin Noorata, [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac944c4c-1468-4fa7-a929-045e80e6a67c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ccbb513-be7a-4e6a-91d7-d53b9fe0fbdf