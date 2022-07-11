Wienerschnitzel is Celebrating Their 61st Anniversary by Giving Away Free Chili Dogs on July 12th

Get a FREE Chili Dog with Promo Code ANNIVERSARY when you order online
Irvine, California, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It’s been 61 years since John Galardi opened the first Wienerschnitzel in Wilmington, California. Since then, Wienerschnitzel has grown to over 300 restaurants delivering great meals throughout the Southwest. To celebrate the milestone, Wienerschnitzel is giving away a free Chili Dog with purchase when customers order online at wienerschnitzel.com. Customers just need to use the promo code ANNIVERSARY at checkout. This offer is good for both pick-up and delivery during the anniversary celebration on Tuesday, July 12th.
“Due to the pandemic and labor shortages, we haven’t been able to hold our anniversary celebration for the past two years,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. “It’s exciting to be able to give away free food to our customers again as a thank you for their loyalty.”
