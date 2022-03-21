Get a FREE delicious Chicago, Backyard or Barbeque Veggie Dog with coupon

Wienerschnitzel Offers FREE Veggie Dog with Purchase on Friday, March 25th Spring has sprung and deals are sprouting at Wienerschnitzel! Come in March 25th and get one of the chain’s delicious Veggie Dogs FREE with any purchase. Just present coupon at time of purchase. For coupon and details, visit wienerschnitzel.com.

Irvine, California, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spring has sprung and Wienerschnitzel’s plant-based hot dogs are in full bloom. On March 25th, the world’s largest hot dog chain is offering guests a coupon for a FREE Veggie Dog with any purchase. Choose from the scrumptious Chicago Veggie Dog with mustard, pickle spear, tomato, onion, relish, sport peppers and a dash of celery salt. The delicious Backyard Veggie Dog, topped with tomato, a pickle spear, ketchup, mustard and American cheese. Lastly, the savory Barbeque Veggie Dog with BBQ sauce, pickle spear and chopped onions. Just present this digital coupon at the time of purchase.

“This is no ordinary veggie dog. It’s made with pea-protein that’s naturally hardwood smoked with the spices used on our other hot dogs to deliver the unique, delicious, flavor-packed experience you’ve come to expect from Wienerschnitzel,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for the chain. “Finally, we loaded them with mouthwatering toppings and now you can try one of these delicious Veggie Dogs for free!”

Deal valid 3/25/22 only. Chicago, Backyard or BBQ Veggie Dog only. Cheese extra on BBQ & Chicago Veggie Dogs. Customers pay all applicable sales tax. ONE coupon per person per visit only. Not good with any other offer. At participating locations only. Food prepared in this restaurant may contain or have come into contact with meat, wheat, milk, eggs, soy, fish, shellfish, tree nuts or peanuts.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel (www.wienerschnitzel.com) is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of “Serving Food to Serve Others,” also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 327 restaurants in 10 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

CONTACT: Glenda Vaquerano Wienerschnitzel 949-892-2651 gvaquerano@galardigroup.com