The wife of an ex-Biden Department of Justice official, who is currently serving as a top prosecutor with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office targeting former President Trump, donated thousands of dollars supporting President Biden’s 2020 campaign.
Anne K. Small, the wife of Matthew Colangelo and a former Obama White House official, donated $2,800 to Biden’s campaign in 2020, according to FEC records reviewed by Fox News Digital. Small also supported Obama’s successf
