WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is jailed in Britain fighting extradition to the United States for espionage and computer hacking, may seek asylum in France, his lawyer Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Friday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- WikiLeaks’ Assange may seek asylum in France: lawyer - February 21, 2020
- Toyota plans partial output resumption at all four China plants - February 21, 2020
- About 100 Uniqlo stores re-open in virus-hit China this week, 250 shut - February 21, 2020