Chairman and CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. featured in exhibition exploring the philanthropic experience and giving traditions of African Americans

CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Groundbreaking national exhibition “Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited” opens today at the Chicago Cultural Center. The exhibition illustrates Black philanthropy through innovative and interactive presentations, vignette stories and images that depict facets of giving across generations. Included in the locally curated exhibition, “Rooted in Chicago”, is global philanthropist Wilbur C. Milhouse III, Chairman and CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Wilbur and other philanthropists featured in the exhibit—including Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks and John H. Johnson of Johnson Publishing Company—were selected for ‘making a difference in Chicago through their giving of time, talent and treasure’. Honorees are featured in the exhibition through black and white portraits by local activist and photographer Tony Smith.

Wilbur has a longstanding history of charitable giving and community involvement, in Chicago and across the globe. In 2012, Wilbur extended his reach in the community through co-founding Milhouse Charities, a 501c3 non-profit organization. Milhouse Charities supports the education, exposure and advancement of underrepresented youth and minorities in science, technology, engineering and math. Since its founding, Milhouse Charities has invested over $1 million and 8,000 hours of community service into STEM, resource and mentorship programs. The heart of Milhouse Charities’ work is to create equity in educational access and opportunities for youth in our communities.

“I am honored to represent our great city and bring greater visibility to the soul of our culture through philanthropy,” stated Wilbur. “This unique experience rooted in faith, responsibility and equity motivates me to double down on my commitment to reinvest in the communities we serve.”

“Rooted in Chicago” is being hosted by the Chicago African Americans in Philanthropy (CAAIP) February 1 through April 30. The exhibition paints a unique picture of Black philanthropy in Chicago and aligns with CAAIP’s mission to achieve racial equity and Black leadership in philanthropy. “Rooted in Chicago is about empowering a new generation to recognize their influence and their responsibility to give back,” said Jessyca Dudley, the former director of CAAIP shares. “These exhibitions will bring Black giving into perspective in a way that has not been seen before, allowing us to reframe the overall conversation about philanthropy.”

About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Milhouse has been named a ‘Best & Brightest Companies to Work For’ for 17 years in a row and is ranked as an ‘ENR Top 500 Design Firm’. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Milhouse Charities

Milhouse Charities is a 501c3 private foundation founded in 2012 that supports the education, exposure and advancement of underrepresented youth and minorities in science, technology, engineering and math through strategic partnerships in STEM and community service. Milhouse Charities is the 2022 A/E/C Building a Better World Award Recipient.

