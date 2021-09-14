Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Wildebeest Hires Award-Winning Creative Director Kuba Bogaczyński

Wildebeest Hires Award-Winning Creative Director Kuba Bogaczyński

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wildebeest, an interactive agency that innovates by creatively aligning design with technology to solve impossible problems, today announced award-winning Creative Director Kuba Bogaczyński has joined the company.

Bogaczyński will lead the Wildebeest creative team expansion as the boutique agency increases its global footprint. In his role, Bogaczyński will lead creative ideation, interaction design, and visual communication to create engaging narratives, intuitive experiences, memorable branding, and bespoke visual systems.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Kuba for many years as a freelance Designer and Art Director. And now, we’re beyond excited to bring him into the family as our new Creative lead,” said Wildebeest Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Ran Craycraft.

“I always try to build experiences with cutting-edge innovation at the heart of the creative narrative, so I’m really happy to join the talented team at Wildebeest,” said Bogaczyński.

An award-winning Creative Director and Design Lead, Bogaczyński has worked with innovative brands and creative leaders on four continents. After 15 years at agencies like Jam3, DDB, Unit9, Resn, and Publicis, Bogaczyński spent two years designing complex interactive narratives for global digital entertainment companies like Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation®. His experience offers a fresh perspective on harmonizing interactive design and technology to help Wildebeest lead brands into a new era of digital clarity.

His work has been featured in Adweek, The Guardian, Fast Company, and Wired, and was recognized by Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The One Show, and Webby Awards among others. His projects have earned over 20 FWAs and were nominated for Awwwards Site of the Year 3 times in a row. He currently serves as an FWA Juror.

For more information about Wildebeest, please visit: https://wildebee.st/

About Wildebeest
Wildebeest is a tactical interactive agency helping creative brands innovate faster. Our team of experienced marketing technologists imagine then implement concepts and products that give our partners an unfair digital advantage. Sounds difficult? Hard is where we start. Follow Wildebeest on LinkedIn and view our work.

Media Contact
Lauren Schneider
[email protected]
‪267-228-3756
Red Rooster PR

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.