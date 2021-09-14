Wildebeest Hires Award-Winning Creative Director Kuba Bogaczyński

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wildebeest , an interactive agency that innovates by creatively aligning design with technology to solve impossible problems, today announced award-winning Creative Director Kuba Bogaczyński has joined the company.

Bogaczyński will lead the Wildebeest creative team expansion as the boutique agency increases its global footprint. In his role, Bogaczyński will lead creative ideation, interaction design, and visual communication to create engaging narratives, intuitive experiences, memorable branding, and bespoke visual systems.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Kuba for many years as a freelance Designer and Art Director. And now, we’re beyond excited to bring him into the family as our new Creative lead,” said Wildebeest Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Ran Craycraft .

“I always try to build experiences with cutting-edge innovation at the heart of the creative narrative, so I’m really happy to join the talented team at Wildebeest,” said Bogaczyński.

An award-winning Creative Director and Design Lead, Bogaczyński has worked with innovative brands and creative leaders on four continents. After 15 years at agencies like Jam3, DDB, Unit9, Resn, and Publicis, Bogaczyński spent two years designing complex interactive narratives for global digital entertainment companies like Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation®. His experience offers a fresh perspective on harmonizing interactive design and technology to help Wildebeest lead brands into a new era of digital clarity.

His work has been featured in Adweek, The Guardian, Fast Company, and Wired, and was recognized by Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, The One Show, and Webby Awards among others. His projects have earned over 20 FWAs and were nominated for Awwwards Site of the Year 3 times in a row. He currently serves as an FWA Juror.

